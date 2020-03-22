As the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to ripple across the globe, Oprah Winfrey launched a COVID-19 series on Apple TV+ titled Oprah Talks COVID-19. The series, available to stream for free on Apple TV+ without a subscription, will offer FaceTime conversations with experts and everyday people to “provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit” amid the global health crisis, per the official synopsis. In the inaugural episode, Oprah interviewed Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who revealed that she has since tested positive for the virus, too.

“I’ve been tested — actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Dhowre said. “I wanted to be with him,” she added of her decision to stay with Elba despite his diagnosis. “I could have made a decision to maybe put myself in a separate room or stay away and I’m sure that people are making those tough decisions, but I made the decision to want to be with him.” The two haven’t experienced any symptoms. Elba told Oprah, “I feel fine — been checking my temperature every day.”

Elba also reflected on the upside of his time in quarantine. “The rest, if I'm really honest, has been incredible — just being able to sit still,” Elba said. “I never sit still, and so from a mental point of view, I feel pretty focused and [have] been OK."

Elba announced that he tested positive for the virus on March 16 on Twitter. He joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen, Daniel Dae Kim, and Kristofer Hivju as celebrities who have tested positive. On Oprah Talks COVID-19, Elba reflected on the silver lining of the global crisis and said, “One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race, as a human race.”

Oprah first previewed her Apple TV+ series on Twitter on Saturday. “Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now,” she tweeted. “I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain. Bc of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective.”

New episodes of Oprah Talks COVID-19 will debut weekly for free on Apple TV+ for viewers across the globe.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.