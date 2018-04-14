Paris Hilton and the Kardashians used to be super tight, which is why it's no wonder that Paris Hilton reacted to the Tristan Thompson rumors via People with so much praise for Khloe Kardashian on Friday, April 13. The reality star is the latest person to be showing support for Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's reported cheating rumors.

Just days after rumors spread across social media that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was reportedly cheating on her in leaked photos and video footage, Khloe gave birth to a baby girl. (Bustle reached out to Thompson's agent and Khloe's rep for comment on the rumors, the videos, and the baby's birth, but has not yet heard back.)

Khloe has yet to release any public comments or statements about the matter, but Paris Hilton attended Rachel Zoe's ZOEasis style retreat at Coachella on Friday where she briefly spoke to People and shared her thoughts on the roller coaster of a week her longtime friend has had. "I've known that girl my entire life and she's a strong, resilient woman," she said. "I think that all she's focusing on right now is this baby."

Hilton continued, "Khloé has always wanted to be a mom and she has such a big heart and is so loving. She's a natural. This is her dream come true. She's so happy, and I'm thrilled for her."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hilton joins a chorus of people who are overjoyed for Khloe right now. Rumors that the 33-year-old was pregnant began to spread back in September 2017, not long after news circulated that her youngest sibling Kylie Jenner was also expecting. It wasn't until December 2017 when Khloe chose to break her silence and confirm her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post with her boyfriend Thompson. She wrote in the photo's caption,

"My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

Fast forward to the end of her pregnancy, when the rumors of Thompson's reported cheating began to circulate and dominate headlines.

Earlier this week, reports circulated that Thompson may have cheated on Khloe after TMZ shared a video of a man who many claimed to be the Cleveland Cavaliers player sitting with two women at a club. The black-and-white grainy video is only a minute long, but it shows the man in question kissing one of the unknown women and his face seemingly close to the breasts of the other. The video shared also happens to be security footage from the club, and it's worth noting that it's a little hard to tell if it's actually Thompson that we're seeing, as the footage is difficult to decipher.

Jason Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Around the same time, The Daily Mail shared a video of a man that they claimed was Thompson kissing a woman in a club in New York City. Again, the faces in the video aren't shown, so there's no real way of knowing if it was really Thompson or not. However, paparazzi photos and videos that show a man, who might be the 27-year-old athlete, entering a hotel with a woman were released shortly after.

Khloe's week has been pretty eventful, but as Hilton pointed out to People, she's lucky to have such a large family to lean on in times like these.

"Her mother [Kris Jenner] and all her sisters and everyone, they're so supportive and such a big family," the Simple Life alum said. "She's so lucky to have such an incredible support system because family is everything."

Being a new mom, this is a huge moment for Khloe, and she needs all the support she can get right now. It's amazing to see that she's even receiving it from an old friend during such a turbulent time.