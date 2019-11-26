Phoebe Waller-Bridge's New Book Is The Ultimate Gift For The 'Fleabag' Fan In Your Life

The Amazon original series Fleabag concluded in April 2019, leaving viewers wanting way more from the show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. While the multi-hyphenate star has said that, for now, the show will not return, Ballantine Books is releasing the ultimate companion gift for fans of the show in the form of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's new book, Fleabag: The Scriptures.

Adapted from the one-woman show Phoebe Waller-Bridge debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, Fleabag follows its eponymous, café-owning heroine through the foils and foibles of early adult life. The series is a black comedy, centering on the deeply flawed — and borderline unlikeable — Fleabag as she drifts through her existence, having lots of sex, stealing from family, and suppressing the evidence of her emotional damage. Her successful sister's successful husband is a lech, her father is dating her godmother, and life is just... basically a mess.

There's likely no third season on Fleabag's horizon, so fans of the show have had to turn to books for gratification, and what better way than to read through the show that they have come to love. In the appropriately titled Fleabag: The Scriptures (Hot Priest would be proud of the name), fans can delight in complete episode scripts for Fleabag, in addition to insider commentary from Waller-Bridge herself.

Fleabag: The Scriptures is the absolute authority on the Amazon original series' conception and production. Even if you aren't a fan, you should mark this down on your holiday shopping list, next to the name of the Fleabag fan in your life.

Fleabag: The Scriptures is available in hardcover and eBook formats on Nov. 26 from Ballantine Books. Click here to buy.