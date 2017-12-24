Pink's Daughter's Letter To Santa May Have Just Won Christmas 2017— PHOTO

The holidays can be a hectic time of year, especially for parents of small children, as Pink seems to be happy to admit. Pink's daughter, Willow, recently wrote a letter to Santa, but not to ask for presents. Instead, Willow was super worried about her Elf on the Shelf, Chippy, because he hadn't moved in three days. The "Raise Your Glass" singer shared her daughter's hilariously concerned letter on Instagram, and it's priceless.

In her letter, 6-year-old Willow wrote,

"Santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why."

Pink gamely captioned the image with "Mom fail" and #elfonthesamedamnshelf. For those who are uninitiated in the ways of the Elf on the Shelf, families adopt a "scout elf," give it a name, and each night it reports back to the North Pole about what the children got up to during the day. The next morning the elf should be in a different spot to represent his busy night away from the house. However, Chippy has fallen behind on his job, leaving Willow to worry about the well-being of her family's elf.

Her letter is so adorable and kindhearted that Willow may have just won Christmas. It's beyond sweet to see a little kid write to Santa about something other than gifts. The fact that Willow decided to take her concerns right to the top by writing Santa a special letter is too cute for words, but it also speaks volumes about what a good heart she must have. This is one little kid who should definitely be on Santa's nice list this year.

It's not too surprising that Chippy's stuck in one spot since Pink's house is busier than ever before this Christmas thanks to the addition of her son, Jameson. This is the 11-month-old's first official Christmas since he made his world debut on Dec. 26, 2016. Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, seem to be in full holiday mode if Pink's Instagram is any indication. In addition to a photo that appears to be from a holiday party, the singer also shared a picture of Willow and Jameson all dressed up in their Christmas best. With so much going on, it's no wonder Chippy hasn't been wandering around the house at night.

As mom fails go, Pink's is proving to be super relatable to her fans. One Instagram user commented, "Love this so much. My excuse when my kid asks about this is that the elf must be able to see really well from that spot and so keeps choosing it." Another person chimed in with this excellent idea: "Write a note saying he's been so tired running back and forth every night & just wanted to pick the best spot in the house to relax."

It seems that Willow is far from the only kid to have a keen eye when it comes to spotting Elf on the Shelf issues.

Hopefully, Pink and her husband will be able to come up with a suitable explanation to explain Chippy's seeming exhaustion. Meanwhile, parents everywhere will be relating extra hard to Pink's plight. The holidays are busy enough without having to remember to relocate an elf every single night. And that's probably doubly true when your day job is as a world famous singer of empowering anthems.

Even though it's easy to feel Pink's mom pain, Willow's letter to Santa remains an unparalleled feat of holiday adorableness. For her sake, here's hoping Chippy finds a new place to hang out before Christmas morning, so that Willow can stop worrying and focus on having the best holiday ever instead.