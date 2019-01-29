If you've recently picked up some sweet pitted fruits, I may have some bad news for you — a sizable recall has taken place across the country. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a fruit recall because of listeria concerns. This recall is directed at stone fruits — like nectarines, peaches, and plums — that were sold at certain locations across the country from Aldi, Costco, Walmart, Fairway, Market Basket, and Hannaford, according to Business Insider. That's right, all of your favorite retailers seem to be bound up on it, so be aware. Thousands of cartons of fruit have been recalled, in a notice placed on the FDA website.

"Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York is recalling 1,727 cartons of Fresh Peaches, 1,207 cartons of Fresh Nectarines and 365 cartons of Fresh Plums because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA announced in a recall notice. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women." So you can see why they're taking the issue so seriously.

According to the FDA there have been no illnesses in connection with this issue thus far, but the recall does affect those living in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia. If you've bought fruit that you think falls under the recall, you're encouraged to return it for a full refund. If you have any questions or concerns the company in question, Jac. Vanderberg, Inc, says emails should be sent to compliance@jacvandenberg.com.

Also, if you have purchased fruit that you think might be contaminated but haven't noticed any symptoms, please err on the side of caution. Symptoms of contact with listeria can often one to four weeks to develop after contact — and sometimes don't appear until 70 days of exposure. If you have any questions, it's always best to talk to a doctor. For more information on which foods are affected, the FDA explained on their website:

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

It feels like recalls are becoming an all-too-common occurrence. Last year for salmonella alone we saw Goldfish crackers, Uncle Ben's rice, Ritz crackers, turkey, chicken salad, eggs, and Honey Smacks cereal all under recall. While it's definitely better to be safe than sorry, it does seem like a lot of our favorite snacks are being stolen from right under eyes. If peaches and nectarines aren't safe then what next — what next!?

But for now, if you bought any of those fruits from the retails in question or have any of the matching PLU sticker numbers, please return to the store as soon as possible.