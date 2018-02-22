The last few months have been a little too good to the amateur designers among us. Just this week Target announced a new home brand called Opalhouse with all kinds of eclectic, affordable decor; Amazon #blessed us all with the opening of Amazon's new plant store; and PBteen singlehandedly destroyed the bank accounts of nerds around the world with their Harry Potter collection. Hopefully we've had enough time to recover, because Pottery Barn's new Lilly Pullitzer home decor line is so gorgeous that you might just want to redecorate your entire life around it.

And as it turns out, there's triple the reason to get excited about it: for the first time in the company's history, Pottery Barn, PBteen, and Pottery Barn Kids are all releasing a simultaneous collab. According to a press release from Pottery Barn, the new line will include everything from clothing to bedding to decor to entertaining pieces, and will debut patterns from Lilly Pulitzer's Spring and Summer 2018 collections — including a Pottery Barn pattern exclusive, called "Home Slice," a vibrant, sunny design in bright pink, green, and white. The pattern will be visible across both the Pottery Barn and PBteen collections, and in Lilly Pulitzer's womenswear line both for women and for girls — here's a sneak peek for the impatient Lilly fans among us, complete with a bean bag chair that will also be available as part of Pottery Barn's collaboration.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

The line will debut in Pottery Barn stores and online starting March 2018, so we can go ahead and disregard what the Groundhog said about winter this year — spring officially starts the moment these items hit shelves.

"Lilly Pulitzer started with an entrepreneurial moment at a juice stand and has evolved into a fashion and lifestyle brand, whose iconic prints and styles connect generations," said Michelle Kelly, chief executive officer at Lilly Pulitzer, in a press release. "Lilly Pulitzer has always been about a colorful, happy, resort state of mind. Partnering with the Pottery Barn brands is a wonderful fit — we are excited to give our customers the chance to bring Lilly's colorful Palm Beach style into their homes."

The advantage of all three of Pottery Barn's stores carrying the line is that you'll be able to do just that — rather than just focusing on one area of the home or one particular age group, the new line will have items for the bedroom, nursery, lounge, outdoor and for entertaining, according to the press release.

Judging by the past success of Lilly Pulitzer collaborations, this is bound to lead to a scramble both in-stores and online. I, for one, remember all too freshly the sting of being laughed at by Starbucks baristas in pursuit of the Lilly Pulitzer S'Well bottles that hit shelves in February of last year; even now, they're selling for as much as much as $80 on eBay. (Which, honestly, is probably still less money than the dollar amount of time some of us spent trying to get our hands on them ourselves.)

Lilly Pulitzer

Similar to the Pottery Barn collab was Lilly Pulitzer's collab with Target that launched in 2015, a 250-item collection that made the line more accessible with prices between $2 and $150. Unsurprisingly, it quickly sold out both online and in stores, so let that be a warning to anyone who is eager to get their hands on the new Pottery Barn one: you'll have to get up extra early to make sure you get a piece of this action. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, you can sign up for the mailing list to get information on when the line will officially be available to purchase on Pottery Barn's website here.