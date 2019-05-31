Since baby Archie was born, no doubt things have been a bit hectic at Meghan and Harry's. The excitement and joy a baby brings also comes with a lot less sleep, extra kit needed for baby, and of course a revolving door of guests. Which in Meghan and Harry's case doesn't just mean distant relatives and annoying colleagues. Oh no. Their guests are actual A listers, so you know the gifts are pretty lit. Like Priyanka Chopra's baby gift for Meghan and Harry, which as you can guess, was a bit more glam than a teddy or a tiny jumper. And when I say a bit more, I mean a lot more, obv.

According toThe Sun, Chopra visited the new royal baby recently and, like I said, didn't turn up empty handed. The Sun reports that she turned up with a little bag in perfect Tiffany blue.

Although it is not known officially what they got for the little guy, the lowest cost item in Tiffany's baby range is £120 for a ceramic piggy bank and the top end is a sterling silver piggy bank for £1,875. They also have a whole range of table wear, brushes, and even a solid silver bubble blower. Which, at £235, is a bit pricier than the regular one you would buy down the local shop.

Piggy Bank £1,875 A piggy bank that is probably worth more money than it can physically hold.

Chopra is said to have come to visit Meghan, Harry, and Archie in their royal abode Frogmore Cottage, The Sun states, which is a home on the grounds of Windsor. Other famous pals who are believed to have visited include Serena Williams with her husband and daughter, according to Insider. Jessica Mulroney and her daughter Ivy also are said to have visited the new growing family, the Daily Mail reports. Mulroney is a stylist and fashion PR powerhouse, and Grazia describes her as Meghan's "right-hand woman, and unofficial fashion advisor."

The model and actor took the opportunity to go and see the one and only Mariah Carey on tour while she was in the UK, so it wasn't all baby gifts and chilling in Frogmore Cottage.

Chopra's visit shuts down the previous rumours that the pair had fallen out, which was all to do with various events being missed. Which is utterly ridiculous and ignores the fact that life and work happens and you can't suggest a feud every time someone misses an event.

Chopra recently appeared on Bravo show Watch What Happens Live and host Andy Cohen asked her about the alleged feud. "Are the rumours true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas? They said you didn't go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her." Chopra laughed and responded "Oh my God, no, it's not true." She also took to her Instagram account to celebrate the baby's birth, captioning the royal announcement with "Congratulations M & H."

Hopefully all of this will help to stop reports on made up feuds between Meghan and those around her. Because it's an outdated narrative that we need to stop buying into immediately.