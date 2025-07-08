These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Never Forget To Venmo You

After a fun night out with friends, it feels right to send a millennial thank you note, aka a post-hangout text that expresses how much you appreciated seeing them. It’s also not uncommon to fire off a few Venmo requests, especially if you just shared a Lyft or split a big bill at dinner.

A Venmo request is an easy way to remind your girls that they owe you $50 for drinks, $5 for the dessert you shared, or $200 for the hotel you just booked at the beach. If they don’t pay you back in a timely fashion, it’s OK to send a cheeky little invoice, along with some cute emojis to get their attention.

What’s not so cute? When a friend makes it a habit of immediately requesting you to pay them back for everything. This type of pal will nickel-and-dime you for the simplest things, and sometimes it happens before you’ve even left the restaurant. As you grab your bag and shuffle out, up pops a notification for $4, just because you had some of their fries.

Instead of embracing the notion that money often flows back and forth between close friends, these signs keep a running tally in their heads, and they aren’t afraid to ask you to pay them back ASAP. While it’s smart that they’re aware of their tab, it can also seem like a bit much at times. Of course, everyone’s budget and personal finance goals are different, and that’s understandable, but these signs in particular have no problem requesting you for that Aperol spritz they said they’d cover for you two months after the fact, even though you picked up their latte the very next day. They’re also more likely to round up to the nearest dollar when requesting you for the apps you shared during happy hour.

Here, the three zodiac signs most likely to send a Venmo request for every little thing.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

While other zodiac signs will gladly grab you a matcha latte as a treat while you’re out on a friend date, a Leo will “treat” you and then immediately request you pay them back for the extra price, plus tip. This confident fire sign has no problem boldly sending a bill to partners, family, and their closest friends.

After you hang out, there’s a good chance a notification will pop up for “gas” too, even if they offered to drive. While warm, friendly sun-ruled Leos love to go out with their friends, they like to keep things fair and balanced in the financial department.

Some Leos will send a Venmo request for the smallest charges just because they’re feeling sassy, but others become sticklers after they’ve been burned a few too many times. Since they’re naturally generous and outgoing, Leos are the first to grab the bill at dinner. If people often forget to pay them back, they eventually learn to be a little pushy when it comes to getting paid back.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Sure, a Virgo might pick up the tab on a night out, but they won’t play around when it comes to getting paid back. If you don’t pay up within the hour, they’ll send a reminder in the form of a not-so-subtle text.

While that’s completely fair, this practical earth sign can take this attitude a bit too far. If they drive a group of friends into the city for a day out, for example, they’ll likely divvy up the cost for parking and gas amongst everyone in the car, and then send out Venmo requests without batting an eye. Even if it only comes out to $2 per person, they’re going to make sure they get their bag.

As a sign ruled by quick-thinking Mercury, Virgos have no trouble keeping a running tally in their head, almost as if they’re seeing numbers and dollar signs floating in front of their eyes. They think it’s incredibly unfair for one person to get stuck with the bill, even if it’s only $10. A Virgo will never say, “It’s no big deal. Just spot me next time!” Instead, they’ll make sure you pay back every dime.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

While Capricorns are known for being hardworking earth signs, they also don’t play around when it comes to boundaries. To keep their relationships healthy, they believe everyone should pay back every cent owed. They don’t like to be in debt to someone, but they hate it even more if someone’s in debt to them.

This financially responsible sign is a pro when it comes to divvying up a bill after dinner, and that’s why they’re often tasked with requesting the right amount from everyone. But here’s the thing: While other signs might forget to send a Venmo request to their friends after a night out, or maintain a casual rule like, “I’ll pay this time, you grab it next time,” that’s never the case for Caps.

Capricorns are ruled by serious Saturn, which means they view it as a sign of respect if you Venmo them back promptly. To stay in their good graces, you should send them that $27.89 before you go to bed.