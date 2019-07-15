If you've ever been a bridesmaid or if you scroll through Instagram often, you've likely seen tons of bridal party accessories. From customized wine glasses to tee shirts to swimwear, the world of bridal accessories is huge. However, Rad + Refined's bridal sunglasses may just be the one accessory you need if you're planning a bachelorette party or getting gifts for your bridesmaids.

If you don't recognize the name Rad + Refined or its creator Jacqueline Rezak, you've definitely seen these sunnies before. How is that possible? Well, one of the biggest stars in music has rocked them in a major way. For her "You Need To Calm Down" music video, Taylor Swift wore a pair of blue sunnies with crystal florals along the top. Those sunglasses? Yes, they're from Rad + Refined.

Now, if you and your bridal party are massive Swifties, you can rock the same brand as she did, but in a way that's totally perfect for a wedding. The Rad + Refined Bride collection is full of bedazzled, crystal-covered, and reflective lens that are the only accessory you and your bridesmaids will need. Sure, if you want to wear a bridal swimsuit, go for it, but you can definitely forgo those beaded ring necklaces and customized solo cups because these sunglasses are extra enough to replace them all.

The collection of bridal party-inspired sunglasses include not just pieces for brides but also glasses for bridal parties as well. The Bridal Sport sunnies may be the trendiest pair with its shield design. It's a super popular look with other brands like Fenty and Carolina Lemke's Kim Kardashian West collaboration also featuring a more sporty look.

While the Bride collection from Rad + Refined obviously had sunglasses for the lady of the hour, there are plenty of options for those in the bridal party as well. After all, when you're a bridesmaid, you are part of #TeamBride, and these sunnies will let you express that. The brand has a pair of round, rose outlined sunnies in pink and white that read, "Bride Squad," and "Team Bride."

It's not just that every bridesmaid can have a pair of fun sunglasses, either. Brides can also recognize their besties with the special maid of honor glasses the brand creates.

If you're a fan of reality television, you may have seen the bridal sunnies and not known it. While not having aired quite yet, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor tied the knot in June. Before that, however, the pair had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, and the bride-to-be actually rocked the super cute sporty style sunglasses. Plus, according to a post from Carthwright's bridesmaid and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, her bridal party even got customized Rad + Refined sunnies with her wedding hashtag.

If you want to shop the Rad + Refined Bride Collection (or snag Taylor Swift's exact sunglasses), you can head to the website now. With many pairs under $100, it's the perfect accessory for your next wedding shindig.