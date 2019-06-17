Taylor Swift has looks — and a lot of them. Her new music video is an homage to LGBTQ equality, and her style in the new single's video definitely showcased her support. All the looks from Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video are a rainbow dream, and she had some notable friends come in and help make that dream a reality.

On June 17, Swift's new music video for "You Need To Calm Down" hit the internet, and to say that it had a lot of star power would be an understatement. From all five members of Queer Eye's Fab Five to notable RuPaul's Drag Race queens to artists like Hayley Kiyoko, Swift didn't just include celebrities. She made it a point that the video celebrates stars who are part of the LGBTQ community. In fact, the video was co-executive produced by Swift's friend and artist Todrick Hall.

The singer's new song is essentially an anthem about letting "ish" go. From Swift seemingly singing about her own experiences with random internet trolls who love to tweet about her to more specific challenges to anti-LGBTQ people and their homophobic views, Swift totally goes there in her new video, but in a way that's uplifting and positive and totally supportive of the LGBTQ community.

Plus, her wardrobe (and her hair) in the video totally reflect that.

Here's a look at every outfit Taylor Swift wears in the "You Need To Calm Down" music video.

1. Retro Lingerie

Swift begins the video in some seriously killer retro lingerie that's complete with a sleep mask that reads "Calm Down." Underneath the silk robe, the singer has on what looks to be a red, lace bra top that perfectly matches the red fringe bottom of the robe.

Basically, where can the world get this lingerie because it's perfect.

2. Pink Bikini and Fur Coat

Swift's next look will likely look familiar to fans because it's the one she's rocking in many of the promos for the new single on her Instagram account. The singer emerges from her burning trailer in an oversized pink fur coat (that's likely faux), a glittering pink bikini, and some floral-accented sunglasses that need to be sold in a store pronto.

The look also features Swift's back tattoo that you've seen on the single's cover art. The artist is all about Easter eggs for her fans, and she's continuing them with her transformation from snake to butterfly on her back tattoo.

3. Pride Rockabilly

Next up, you see Swift and co-executive producer, friend, and fellow artist Todrick Hall walking through what honestly seems like an idyllic party spot for the LGBTQ community. Here, you get cameos from stars like Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, and Hayley Kiyoko.

Outside of the cameos, though, Swift really brings out the rainbow goodness in her video rocking not just some killer rockabilly style garments but also crushing hair that looks a lot like the bi flag.

4. Yellow Bikini & Rainbow Drop Earrings

While only visible for a few moments, Swift switches up her bikini in the video. In a sunbathing scene, the singer's yellow swimsuit matches the chair she's sitting in, but the best part of her look may be those rainbow drop earrings.

5. French Fry Costume

For Swift's last outfit, she donned what may seem like a pretty random french fry costume, but it's far from meaningless. At the 2019 Met Gala, rumored frenemy of Swift, Katy Perry, wore a Moschino hamburger dress. In the "You Need To Calm Down" music video, Swift is rocking the french fry look because these two are putting rumors of their feud to rest.

Swift and Perry have officially ended all speculation about their friendship in the cutest way.

Swift's music video isn't just a visual love letter to the LGBTQ community. though. The video ends with Swift calling on her fans to sign her petition for the Senate to support the Equality Act which would expand protections for the LGBTQ community. If you want to sign, head to Swift's Change.org petition and show your support while you check out all the looks from her new video.