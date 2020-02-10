Sandra Oh just stepped onto the 2020 Oscars red carpet, and everyone else can probably go home now. That's because the actress finally got her own real-life The Princess Diaries moment thanks to Elie Saab, and we're still trying to process the amount of gorgeousness at hand.

The Killing Eve star showed up in a sweeping dusty pink gown with ultra dramatic puffy tulle sleeves, a plunging neckline, an oversized bow at the waist, and ornate sheer-and-crystal detailing throughout. Rows of tulle ruffles along the skirt's train add even more texture and visual interest. With her hair swept back in a sophisticated curly braid up-do, Oh truly looks like modern royalty.

We've previously seen Oh look pretty in pink. At the 2019 Emmys, she wore a bubblegum pink dress by Zac Posen, which may have been a subtle nod to Killing Eve itself. That particular dress — with its sweetheart neckline and fitted silhouette — was a departure from her Oscars look, which is much more dramatic and regal. Yet again, Oh proves that she's a versatile style star who can pull off practically every variation of pink. Of course, she'd look good in any color, but we especially love her in these softer shades.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh has been very open about experimenting with her personal style as she gets older, and being more willing to take daring sartorial risks.

"I was more insecure when I was 20 than I am at 47," she told InStyle in an interview last year. "At 47 it’s like, 'You need me to put on a crazy dress with mirrors [see photo above]? Yeah, sure. I’m going to work the sh*t out of this!'"

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Based on her recent red carpet appearances, Oh is clearly up to the task of going bigger and bolder with her looks.