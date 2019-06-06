Have you heard? The Jonas Brothers are back. Big time. (Of course, you've heard. They're everywhere.) One thing you likely haven't heard until now, however, is the way in which one of the "J Sisters" played a significant part in their reunion. During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Joe Jonas credited Sophie Turner for motivating him to reconcile with his brothers. And while Sansa Stark is undoubtedly capable of giving some very stirring speeches, in this case, her actions spoke louder than words for Jonas.

While speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the outlet's first-ever men's digital cover story, all three of the Jonas Brothers — Joe, Kevin, and Nick — opened up about the band's painful breakup, which went down back in October 2013.

"When that chapter closed, it closed," Kevin admitted. "I put that book on the shelf." Joe basically agreed with his brother's sentiment, and added, "I was like, 'I’m not doing this again.'" As for Nick, he wasn't optimistic either. "Right after the band split up, I didn’t know if we would ever speak again," he revealed.

Eventually, those old wounds did, in fact, heal, but it definitely took some time. It also took an inadvertent nudge from Joe's now-wife, Sophie Turner, whom he first began dating around November 2016.

So, what did Turner do, exactly, you wonder? Well, nothing. Nothing in that she didn't proactively propel Joe towards a JoBro reunion. Instead, what caused Joe to mend fences with his two brothers was witnessing the wonderful relationship that Turner had with her own family.

"It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers," he explained to Harper's. "That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, 'I gotta get my sh*t together.'"

Perhaps that was one of the moments that led Joe to realize that Turner was the one. It sure sounds like the way she was with her family had a pretty momentous impact on him, whether she knew it at the time or not.

In October 2017, the couple got engaged after dating for about a year. They've pretty much been connected at the hip ever since then, and finally got hitched this past May in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jonas told Harper's that he and Turner "had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," but that they plan on having a much bigger celebration sometime soon. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version," he told the outlet. "Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops."

There were no doubt a ton of factors that drove each of the Jonas Brothers towards their recent reunion. It's pretty darn sweet, though, that Joe gave so much credit to Turner for (even if unknowingly) being a positive influence in his life, and ultimately motivating him to reconcile with Nick and Kevin. Just one more reason for fans to love the rightful Queen in the North.