In the immortal words of Michael Scott: "It's happening, everybody stay calm!" Steve Carell's new Netflix comedy Space Force is bringing him back to TV. The show, which he will star in and created alongsideThe Office creator Greg Daniels, was announced via Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 16, with an epic video teaser that paid homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey and promised a show that would be just as hysterical as the beloved NBC sitcom.

According to the teaser, Space Force will center on "the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services," and was inspired by the June 2018 announcement by the federal government to establish a new branch of the military pertaining to outer space.

"The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space related tasks,'" Netflix explained in the teaser. "Or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out," the clip continued, basically confirming everyone's wildest dreams of seeing Michael Scott become the World's Best Boss in outer space.

Other than that, there aren't a lot of details about the sitcom available — including a potential premiere date, as the Netflix video notes that the show is "coming soon" to the streaming platform.

In addition to putting a humorous spin on the idea of the military creating a "Space Force," the sitcom is the closest that most fans of The Office will come to seeing Carell in a reboot. It's an idea the actor has shot down multiple times before. In October 2018, the actor told Esquire that he gets asked about the beloved show often because of it's popularity on Netflix. "And I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea," Carell continued, "it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago."

"I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior," he said. "I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now."

The Oscar-nominated actor had previously told Time that he "never thought of [an Office reboot] as a good idea." Carrell went on, saying, "I love it too much to ever want to do it again. It’s too special to me in my heart in that period of time."

Of course, that hasn't stopped many of The Office's cast members from having their own, informal reunions. In November, when Carell hosted Saturday Night Live, he was joined for his monologue by three familiar faces from Dunder-Mifflin: Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer, and Ed Helms. Then, in December, several members of the show's original cast got together for brunch, and celebrated the occasion with a sweet family photo on social media. "Some of the old gang got together today... it was so great to see everyone!" Angela Kinsey (who played Angela on the show) wrote on Twitter.

Though Carell couldn't make it to the meal to hang out with his former costars, he did respond with a warm message on Twitter, saying, "Miss you guys."

Just because Space Force isn't an Office reboot doesn't mean some of Carell's old Dunder Mifflin co-workers won't make an appearance. Maybe they're interested in a new career that takes them to a galaxy far, far away.