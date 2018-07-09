Kylie Jenner is at it again. No, she's not adding a line of fragrance to her growing empire like sister Kim, but the beauty mogul is back with new products. Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics summer collection has arrived, and it's another win for this makeup maven.

On Monday, Jenner took to her plethora of social media accounts to showcase the latest launches for Kylie Cosmetics. The Summer x Kylie collection appears to be fiery hot and banana themed, and honestly, it's so cute. With bold red and yellow packaging, it embraces all of the heat of summer while still adding just a bit of fun with a banana print decorating the cartons.

As for what's inside? Fans are in for a treat better than a summer ice cream truck. Jenner explained in a previous Snapchat video that she's currently focusing on her birthday collection (which should be coming out next month). Her birthday is Aug. 10, and given that it's the big 21, the collection is probably going to be a BFD. However, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn't want her fans to go without a summer collection, and thus, the Summer x Kylie products were born.

Based on her Snapchat videos, every bit of the new summer collection looks hot AF.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The first product Jenner debuted from the collection may actually look familiar to her fans. First up, she showcased an eyeshadow palettes made up of gorgeous coppers, oranges, and red, and this isn't the first time fans have seen it.

During her makeup tutorial with Vogue, Jenner used the latest summer palette on herself, and it looked gorgeous (even the vibrant orange inner-corner highlight). Plus, Jenner has clearly been working hard on her shadows given that only a few weeks ago she launched the Sorta Sweet palette.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Since fans had already gotten a little bit of a sneak peek at the palette, she clearly wasn't going to let that be all she gave her loyal Kylie Cosmetics lovers for the season. After showcasing the palette, Jenner moved on to her new lip products.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The brand will be introducing even more matte bullet lipsticks to the line with the summer collection. Currently, Kylie Cosmetics only has three colors, but Jenner is adding four brand new shades and a re-release of Nova from the Weather Collection.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Nova, Miami, Boss, Vacay, and Tangerine are the names of the latest additions (they're shown top to bottom in the photo above), and they're all perfect for the warmer weather.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

While Jenner's brand may have started out by cornering the market on matte lippies, she's majorly expanded since then. For the latest collection, she'll be introducing three new, Super Glitter Glosses in shades that will make any holographic makeup fan run to her website immediately.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Go Bananas, Chill Peel, and Don't Slip are everything.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

To wrap up things up, Jenner showed off the product that made her brand famous: the lip kit. For summer, she'll be bringing fan favorite matte color Candy K to the brand as a velvet lip kit and introducing one brand new kit in On Wednesdays (we wear pink, get it?).

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

While Jenner may have been focused on her upcoming birthday collection, the Summer x Kylie products are nothing to balk at. With new matte lipsticks, a new Candy K formula, some holographic glosses, and an eyeshadow palette, this collection is hotter than any heat wave.

When can fans purchase these hot AF goodies, though? So soon! According to the brand, they'll be available for purchase on Friday, July 13.

If you want more summer hues in your makeup collection or just can't get enough Kylie Cosmetics, the Kylie x Summer collection is coming at you, and it's hotter than the blazing sun.