Labor Day isn't even here yet, but there's still a major sale going on that you need to know about. Target shoes are on sale for 20% off, and some styles are as low as $12. It's a dream come true for shoe lovers, and with prices this low, it's kind of a dream come true for anyone with even a passing desire for more footwear.

According to an e-mail blast sent out by the brand, all of Target's shoes are on sale for 20% off their original price. According to the terms of the sale on the retailer's website, deals like this one begin on Sundays and don't end until the following Saturday at midnight PT. That means there's still plenty of time to snag 20% off new styles for the rest of summer or even new footwear for fall.

As for how to shop the Target shoe sale, you'll simply go about shopping as you normally would. Add all the shoes you want to your cart (styles are as low as $12, so go ham). Once you're ready to check out, head to your cart and enter the code SHOES20. Your discount will be applied, and like a summertime miracle, you've got new affordable shoes.

If you're not sure where to start with Target's shoe selection, don't worry. Here are some ideas for your new footwear.

1. Classic Ballet Flat

A pair of classic ballet flats can take you a long way. Whether you're heading into work or wearing a causal dress out, flats like these are ultra versatile. For just $12, there's really no reason not to buy them.

2. Casual Slide Sandals

Summer isn't over yet, and while the end may be nearing, with a 20% discount, you can feel fine about buy new summer sandals. This pair of slide-ons is effortless and casual, perfect for everything from rompers to sundresses.

3. Cut-Out Pumps

If you need a great transition shoe from summer to fall, these lace-up, cut-out pumps are perfect. With the interesting shapes from the cut-outs to the lace up details and chunky heel (for comfort), this is a perfect choice for the sale.

4. Strappy Pumps

Like ballet flats, a pair of black pumps are a staple item. This strappy pair from Target is a total steal at just $20 during the sale. If you want something a bit more adventurous, these sandals also come in red and snakeskin.

5. Wedge Sneakers

Fall is approaching, and if you want to get a head start on your shoe game, this pair of camel-toned wedge sneakers are a great bet. Not only do they give you a bit of height, but the wedge design makes them ultra-comfortable.

6. 90s Platforms

Channel your inner Cher Horowitz in these platforms. With the thick straps across the foot, ankle strap, and major platform action happening, they're so 90s.

7. Leopard Print Mules

Mules are a must for fall, and with animal print on trend at the moment, this pair of shoes is a must-buy during the Target shoe sale. At just $20, they're basically a steal.

8. Bow Slides

Summer isn't over, and neither is sandal weather. These red and white bow slide-on sandals are way too cute to pass up. At under $20 during the sale, buying them for the rest of summer is still a great investment.

9. Buckle Bootie

Booties for under $30? Yes, please. These camel-colored ankle-height booties are so on-trend for fall, and the price is certainly right. If you need a new pair of booties, you should add these to your cart.

10. Leopard Print Slip-Ons

Nothing is easier when you're heading out to run errands than a pair of great slip-ons. This leopard pattern, faux leather pair are on-trend and easy, and what's better than that?

11. Bold Flat

While a classic neutral flat is great, you can also go bold with the style. This vibrant red pair with side openings is a unique take on the style and offers a bit more boldness than traditional looks.

12. Fringe Booties

Everyone loves fringe, right? Not only does it add some rockstar vibes to this pair of booties, but it gives the classic shoe more interest than a minimalist pair would have. Plus, it's all for under $30.

13. Slippers

If you're going to treat yourself to new shoes during the Target shoe sale, then really treat yourself. Use the sale as an opportunity to up your self-care game and grab a pair of cozy slippers. With colder weather approaching, they'll be useful for several months to come.

14. Open Side Bootie

If a perfect summer to fall transition shoe exists, it's this bootie. The shoe has the look of the autumnal staple, but with the side cut-out, you've got a little bit of a more breezy feel.

15. Hot Pink Pump

It's a hot pink pump, do you need to know more? This bold, statement making shoe is perfect whether you want a pop of color with your outfit or just can't enough vibrant hues in your life.

16. Lace-Up Wedge Bootie

If you want the best of the bootie world, a wedge bootie is the way to go, and the laces on this pair from Target give the shoe something a little extra. Plus, these boots are still totally on trend for fall.

17. Clog

Yes, clogs are back in style. These easy to wear, comfortable staples are the stuff of your 90s childhood, and you can relive all of those memories over again while this pair is on sale at Target.

18. Classic Loafer

Maybe you think loafers are grandpa shoes, well surprise, grandpa shoes are in! If you just love a good loafer, though, this suede pair from Target are a great choice for a low price.

19. Minimalist White Sneaker

There's a lot to be said for a pair of minimalist white sneakers. Not only can they be worn with shorts, rompers, skirts, and dresses all while looking ultra-cute, but toss these beauties in the wash, and you're good to go. Plus, hello, they're only $8 right now at Target.

20. Stilettos

If you're someone who wears heels, this neutral and simple pair from Target could definitely be a staple piece in your wardrobe. With a thin ankle strap and one strap over the toe, it's a simple but classic design.

If you want to shop Target's shoe sale and get 20% off a new pair of kicks, head to the retailer's website now.