There's a rare sale happening right now, and no, we're not talking about Sephora's Beauty Insider Event (although that's also going on). A surprise Tarte Shape Tape sale just popped up on the brand's website, meaning now's a great time to stock up on the cult favorite concealer.

There's one caveat to the sale, according to Tarte's site: You need to be a member of the brand's loyalty program, called Team Tarte. To join, head to the website and choose the Rewards section in the top menu to sign up. You'll be able to take advantage of the Shape Tape sale after entering your information and completing registration.

Then, using code TEAMTARTE at checkout, you'll score half off the concealer, and if you spend $40 or more, you'll also snag free shipping.

While the original Shape Tape Concealer may be the only 50% off item, you can reach the $40 free shipping threshold by shopping other Shape Tape products. Thanks to its massive popularity, Tarte Shape Tape has grown into its own range of items, which include everything from setting sprays to foundation to a glowy version of the OG concealer.

Tarte's Shape Tape sale lasts until April 22 at 3 a.m. ET.