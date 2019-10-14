Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is over. There's no Sephora VIB sale on the horizon, but that doesn't mean you can't snag some of your favorite brands on sale. Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide, and the event is the perfect way to purchase this high-end brand for less.

Whether you're a makeup or skin care lover, you've likely heard of Tatcha. Not only is the brand known for its luxurious Japanese-inspired skin care items, but beauty gurus have also made it a must-have in the makeup space (even if all of the brand's products are rooted in skin). From the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to the smash hit Silk Canvas primer, Tatcha has captured the attention of both cosmetic and skin care fans alike. Now, both can grab some of the company's most well-known items for less.

Beginning Oct. 13 and extending until Oct. 20, Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off the entire site. No, there are no restrictions, and shopping is easy. Simply add the items you want from the brand to your cart and use code FRIENDS2019 at checkout. Plus, when you shop, Tatcha will donate a day of school to girls in 11 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa through The Room To Read Girls’ Education Program.

With a rare discount on its products, Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale is the perfect time to stock up on your favorites or try something new. Here are a few things you may want to add to your cart.

1. The Water Cream

The Water Cream is one of Tatcha's most loved moisturizers. Not only is it a best seller on the brand's website, but the cream has been named the top seller at Sephora in the past as well. Thanks to the sale, it's less than $55.

2. Camellia Cleansing Oil

Thinking about trying a double cleanse? Tatcha's cleansing oil is a great first step. Not only does the oil cleanser remove all traces of makeup and impurities, but it's gentle, hydrating, and good for all skin types.

3. Luminous Dewy Skin Cream

One of Tatcha's cult-classic products is its Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, and the brand seems to love giving customers what they want because they turned the mist into a moisturizer. Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is an ultra-hydrating, thick (but not greasy) cream that's perfect for dry skin that's dealing with dullness.

4. Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

If there's a Tatcha sale happening, you need to pick up arguably one of the brand's most iconic products, the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. From YouTube gurus like Jackie Aina and Jaclyn Hill to stars like Kim Kardashian West, this mist as some serious star power behind it. During the sale, it's under $40.

5. The Silk Canvas

Tatcha's Silk Canvas Primer may have been one of the biggest beauty launches of 2018. Not only was it named Sephora's best-selling primer, but Kim Kardashian West also uses the product for award shows. You know if it's good enough for the Emmy red carpet, it's good enough to be purchased during the friends and family sale.

Grab your credit card and start making those purchases!