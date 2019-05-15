Anyone who has followed pop culture since the early 2000s knows all about the romance of Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas — and exactly how that relationship ended. But during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Swift admitted that she regrets putting Joe Jonas on blast during their breakup, describing the decision to share the details of the end of their relationship as "too much."

The pop star stopped by the talk show for the first time in four years to talk about her career and new music. And while chatting with host Ellen DeGeneres, Swift reflected on the most rebellious thing that she did as a teenager. "Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," she recalled during a round of Burning Questions with the talk show host. "That was too much, that was too much. I was 18."

The moment in question refers to an appearance that Swift made on the show in 2008, when the singer revealed that she made a last minute addition to her Grammy-winning sophomore album, Fearless. "There's one [song] that's about that guy," Swift said, referring to Jonas, "but that guy's not in my life anymore." Revealing that her track "Forever and Always" was written about the end of their romance, Swift put the Jonas Brothers frontman on blast for dumping her over the phone.

"Someday I'm going to find somebody who's really, really right for me," she said, adding, "When I find that person that is right for me, and he'll be wonderful, I will look at him and I won't even be able to remember the boy who broke up with my over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18." (The singer later revealed that it was actually a 27-second phone call.)

While she might regretting being that honest about the breakup a decade after the hurt healed, Swift did tell DeGeneres that she and Jonas are on good terms now. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there," she confessed with a laugh.

"She’s great. We’re friends," Jonas told Access Hollywood in 2015 about his relationship with Swift, all these years later. "I think in this industry, you meet a lot of people and you stay in touch. Obviously, it’s tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we’re cool." Nowadays, of course, Jonas and Swift are on good terms, and the former was even spotted dancing to Swift's performance of "ME!" at the Billboard Music Awards, just hours before tying the knot with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Swift, meanwhile, is happily dating British actor Joe Alwyn, though these days she is less likely to talk about her relationship status on a talk show.

Now that she has properly moved on from her short-lived relationship with Jonas, Swift is ready to focus on one thing: her upcoming seventh album. During her interview with DeGeneres, the singer opened up about the Easter Eggs that she's been dropping for fans since she began teasing the release of "ME!" back in March.

"I like to plant Easter eggs in a video that will be like, a lyric from unreleased music or a little hint or a little wink to what's coming in the future," Swift said. "It's been kind of fun to expand the musical experience past just listening to a song. I also want people to be watching the video and be [wondering] 'What's that thing in the background? And what's that song playing underneath there? And why did she say that in French?'" The singer later revealed that she dropped yet another hint about her upcoming album while speaking with DeGeneres, which means fans are likely to begin combing their chat for even more clues.

While she might not be as forthright about her lyrical inspirations as she was when she was 18, it's clear that Swift has always been willing to get real with her fans in order to connect with them in as many ways as possible. And it all began with one, now-infamous, 27-second phone call.