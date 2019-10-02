Not all beauty trends die, and the Korean beauty takeover in the U.S. is proof of that. From double cleansing to ampoules, skin care lovers are learning more and more about the technologically advanced and typically affordable world of K-beauty daily. Now, Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2019 list is here to help newcomers to Korean-based skin care and beauty navigate all of their options.

If you aren't familiar with Soko Glam, the site was founded in 2012 by now aesthetician, Then I Met You brand owner, and Bustle Rule Breaker Charlotte Cho. She and her team frequently travel to Seoul to meet with experts and speak with influencers about the latest innovations in K-beauty then return and bring those goods stateside. For the past five years, Cho and her team have created an annual round-up of the best K-beauty products, and they've done it again this year.

The 2019 Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty products were chosen by the community the website has formed over the years which includes skin care experts, K-beauty fans, and Soko Glam customers. Nine of the products are new items never before seen on the site's Best Of list, and all are bestsellers. For the 10th item, the Soko Glam team personally chose the product they reach for most.

Courtesy of Soko Glam

Soko Glam's list may be the easiest way to start your own K-beauty skin care routine, but there's another perk to the annual set of products. Cho's website is offering a sale on all items included in the lineup. The site is giving a 15% discount on every winner. For those who purchase $125 or more, Soko Glam will also include an assorted sheet mask from Mediheal. The sale is set to run from Oct. 2 until Oct. 16.

Soko Glam on YouTube

Here are Soko Glam's 10 Best K-beauty Products of 2019 for everyone who wants more K-beauty in their life.

1. Solved Skincare Coconut Oil Cleansing Pads

Solved Skincare's Coconut Oil Cleansing Pads were named the best Breakthrough Product on the list. These single-use cotton pads are soaked in coconut oil to remove makeup and impurities while providing a light exfoliation.

2. Hanskin Pore Cleansing Oil [BHA]

If your skin requires something to stop breakouts in their red tracks, Hanskin's Pore Cleansing Oil with PHA is Soko Glam's recommendation. The cleanser features polyhydroxy acids to gently exfoliate even sensitive skin and stop blackheads and blemishes by helping skin cell turnover.

3. Mamonde Petal Spa Oil To Foam Cleanser

The double cleanse may seems like a major time commitment to some, but the Mamonde Petal Spa Oil To Foam Cleanser combines the two-step system into one. The wash begins as an oil that removes makeup, sunscreen, and impurities from the skin. Then, once activated with water, transitions into a cleansing foam.

4. Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner

If you haven't been using a toner, Benton's Aloe BHA Skin Toner could be the place to start. This product was voted as one that exceeds Soko Glam customers' and experts' expectations. With calming aloe to soothe and moisturize as well as salicylic to combat excess oil, it's good for all skin types.

5. Neogen Real Vita C Powder Lemon

Vitamin C is often cited as an unstable ingredient in skin care, but Neogen's Vita C Powder helps to combat that issue with its powder form. The product contains 17% ascorbic acid that activates once combined with an essence or toner of your choice.

6. Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

Sometimes, your skin may need a refresh during the day, and that's where this collaboration between Soko Glam and Acwell comes into play. The milky formula features licorice root extracts that helps brighten the skin alongside centella asiatica leaf water that aids in calming your complexion.

7. Elensilia CPP Collagen 80% Intensive Eye Cream

Elensilia's eye cream may just be your one-stop shop for all your eye care needs. The product's hydrolyzed French collagen extract helps to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, and two, unique forms of peptides work to promote collagen production and reduce dark circles and puffiness. Yes, it does it all.

8. Mediheal N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Sheet Mask

Sheet masks are likely the most well-known K-beauty import, and one made it to Soko Glam's list. This mask from Mediheal is great for when your skin needs a quick, hydrating pick-me-up. Featuring hyaluronic acid and amino acids, it'll have your skin plump in just 15 minutes.

9. Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

For those with irritated skin, finding products that won't cause further stress may be difficult. According to Soko Glam, Klairs' Midnight Blue Calming Cream could be a new option. The cream employs guaiazulene, an ingredient extracted from chamomile oil, to assist in calming the complexion. Guaiazulene is also paired with centella, an agent that further helps to sooth skin while providing moisture.

10. CoxRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

Say so long to your spots with CosRX's pimple patches. These overnight treatments are clear, discrete stickers that help to minimize the appearance of blackheads, white heads, and blemishes as you sleep. The best part may just be that it won't dry out your skin as it does its dirty work.

Soko Glam's 2019 Best Of K-Beauty Awards are live now on the curation site. Head there now to shop the items. You can't miss this event with all 10 items retailing for $25 and under.