The 2 Zodiac Signs Most Likely Have Frequent Breakups, According To Astrologers

When it comes to relationships, there are quite a few zodiac signs who naturally thrive as part of a couple. This may be due, in some way, to their relationship-oriented personalities, which serve them well while dating. But on the flip side, there are a few signs who are more prone to breakups. And it's these folks who may find themselves either breaking up with partners — or being broken up with — more often than not.

Of course, that doesn't have to be a bad thing. If a sign prioritizes their individuality, and appreciates being free-spirited, then they can take that and run with it — as is often the case with one of the signs listed below. But for others, focusing on the traits that may be causing their relationships to end can be quite eye-opening.

To do so, it can help to look at the signs who have those natural, relationship-oriented personality traits, as mentioned above. "For example, Taurus likes peace and contentment and they are also very steady and loyal," astrologer Lisa Barretta, tells Bustle. Taurus may not experience a ton of breakups in their life, because they prioritize these things.

Scorpio can also be immensely loyal, which serves them well when it comes to creating long-lasting relationships. And the same is true for Capricorn, Barretta says, since they like to focus their energy on fixing relationship problems — instead of jumping ship.

The two signs listed below, however, may have a few traits that propel them towards breakups. But that doesn't mean they can't have a successful, healthy, long-term relationship if they so choose. Read on for a few reasons why they may struggle, as well as what they can do about it, according to an expert.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As one of the most nurturing signs, Cancer tends to desire security in a relationship more than anything else. But since they can also be quite insecure, they have a tendency to stand in their own way. "They can be suspicious by nature because of their own insecurities and unfortunately, they project that energy onto their partner," Barretta says. "This [can lead] to multiple breakups, often times with the same person, over and over again." Breakups can also occur when Cancer takes things personally, as they often see problems and faults with their partner that aren't even there. According to Barretta, some Cancers even thrive in dramatic situations, and may find themselves embroiled in breakups as a result. They can stop the cycle, however, if and when they'd like to make a relationship work. "Cancers can find more stability in their relationships by looking for security within themselves," Barretta says, "before looking to outside relationships to provide it. Once Cancer finds the right relationship, this sign flourishes." And they often end up getting the feeling security they always wanted.