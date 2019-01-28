The One Trait You've Never Realized You Have, According To Your Zodiac Sign

While your sense of self seems all encompassing, sometimes parts of your personality are still foreign to you. Other people may pick up on parts of who you are that you may not realize, due to anything from insecurity to over-confidence, depending on your zodiac sign. Your sun sign personality may be way more complicated than you realize.

The energy you give off to other people has an astrological interpretation. "Each of the zodiac signs have a lower and higher vibration," astrologer Lisa Stardust, tells Bustle. "Often times, we cannot see the highest and purest desires of the sun sign, or ego. However, if we pay attention to our heart’s path and our egos will, we can find traits we never thought we had by our sun sign." This means that if you pay a little extra attention, you may be able to get some insight into how the world sees you.

All zodiac signs are complex, so much so that they may not be able to understand all levels of their personality through self-reflection alone. While others can't understand you completely, you can learn a lot about your personality based on what traits others see in you. So while you may have never noticed how you might come across, you can learn a lot by exploring how other people interpret your sun sign.

Here is the trait you may not realize you have, according to your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): You're Competitive Tina Gong/Bustle As an Aries, you may not realize how your ambition can come across as fiercely competitive to others. "Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and thrives by being these best at everything," Stardust says. "This often brings out their competitive spirit. However, they will never sabotage others —just have a friendly spirited banter aimed at pushing both parties to the highest level possible." So others may see your competitiveness, but you can remind them that it's all in good spirits.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You Can Turn Pain Into Art Tina Gong/Bustle As a self-aware Taurus, you're likely quite proud of your creativity. But you may not realize how deeply this affects others. "Tauruses are creative beings," Stardust says. "The Bull thrives in creativity. Using pain and beauty from day-to-day life will help the Bull create transformative art — making their daily life the muse — which will inspire others." So while your creativity may seem inherent to you, it shows your deeply caring nature to others.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You're Reliable Tina Gong/Bustle As a Gemini, you may have started to absorb some of the stereotypes about your sign. So you may not realize how untrue these stereotypes are when it comes to how people really perceive you. "All the Gemini hate is untrue and unfair, as Gemini is the communicator sign lesser known for being reliable and truthful," Stardust says. So while you may be concerned about proving others your trustworthiness, people have likely been leaning on you all along.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You Have A Tough Exterior Tina Gong/Bustle You may know yourself to be an emotional Cancer. But this self-perception may lead you to forget that you actually come across as having quite a tough exterior to others. "Cancers have been known to be the cry babies of the zodiac," Stardust says. "Cancers, however, are tough and resilient, due to their hard shell exterior — making it hard to upset them. This proves handy as others cannot get under their skin." So while you may be emotive about personal matters, you can find comfort in knowing that others see you as incredibly strong.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): You Have A Flair For Drama Tina Gong/Bustle You may know that others see you as fun-loving, but as a Leo, there are some further nuances for how other signs interpret your personality. "Leos have a reputation for being dramatic," Stardust says. "They just like to be in the limelight and living the good life —and helping others live the high life too — through their generous nature. Their flair for attention makes them seem more dramatic than they are." So you may want to find ways to remind others how you hope to lift them up, so they don't get caught in the sense that you're only there for drama.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): You're A Dominant Personality Tina Gong/Bustle Since you're so analytical and thoughtful, your worldview may keep you from realizing how your Virgo traits come across to other people. "[Virgos'] analytical nature and ability to think matters through makes them seem more dominant than they actually are," Stardust says. "This comes in handy because they can cut to the heart of the matter and live life drama-free." You may not realize that you have a domineering side, but others definitely pick up on it.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Not Being Independent Tina Gong/Bustle Libras love to be in love, so your commitment to this cause can come across as not being able to be independent to other signs. "The misconception is that [Libras] are not independent minded," Stardust says. "In reality, most Libras are creators and confident beings, sans partnerships." So while you may take a pause to see where others are coming from, it may also be worthwhile put some energy into showing others how confident you can be on your own.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): You're Hard To Crack Tina Gong/Bustle As a Scorpio, you're not as intimidating as you may think. Others may just find you hard to crack. "[Scorpios] are just using their intuition to feel out a person and situation before jumping in to a new friendship or relationship," Stardust says. "This is helpful because they can spare themselves pain and commit to true people." So while others may not be afraid of you, they definitely can sense that you're slow to get to know.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): You Can Be Too Blunt Tina Gong/Bustle As a Sagittarius, it's possible that you're familiar with the sensation of feeling guilty after stating your opinions. You may not realize that this is because you have a bit of a tendency towards bluntness. "Most people think Sag is a bit tough and blunt, lacking empathy," Stardust says. "However, more often than not Sag’s feel bad after expressing their opinions." Finding ways to tone down your blunt speak can both make others feel more comfortable, and keep you from feeling that inevitable rush of guilt that's so uncomfortable.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): You Can Be Too Protective Tina Gong/Bustle You may see yourself as watchful, and have a bit of a tendency towards self-preservation. Others may interpret this as a personality trait of its own. "Capricorns have a protective side, which is often misunderstood as being harsh," Stardust says. "They just crave order to protect others from harm." Finding ways to communicate your concerns may help others feel less threatened by your natural train of thoughts.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): You're Innovative Tina Gong/Bustle Since you see the world exclusively through your own creative lens, you may not realize how innovative you are in comparison to other signs. "Aquariuses are the innovators of the zodiac," Stardust says. "They use their creative visions to change the world for the better." Knowing this may help you tap into your talents more.