Everything is more memorable with your family by your side — just ask all of the celebrities who brought their families to the 2019 Oscars. From the red carpet, where Michael B. Jordan and his mother made everyone swoon, to Amy Adams having her whole family in attendance to celebrate her acclaimed performance, the Dolby Theater was filled with stars enjoying the night alongside their mothers, brothers and sisters.

Before Chris Evans helped Regina King onto the stage and won the hearts of millions, the Avengers star struck a pose on the red carpet alongside his equally handsome brother, Scott, who chronicled their weekend full of parties on social media. Meanwhile, Best Actor nominee Bradley Cooper didn't need to choose between his mother, Gloria, and his partner, Irina Shayk, on Oscar night — he took both of the most important ladies in his life.

Perhaps the most adorable family affair of the night, however, was seeing Zooey and Emily Deschanel attend the Oscars in support of their father, Caleb Deschanel, who was nominated for Best Cinematography for his work on Never Look Away. Below, see all of the celebs who brought their family members to the 2019 Oscars, and prepare to swoon.

Michael B. Jordan

The Black Panther star stole hearts everywhere when he hit the red carpet alongside his mother, Donna, but it was his gushing Instagram post before the ceremony that really cemented his position as the Best Son Ever. "My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty," Jordan wrote, adding the joking hashtag, "#PopsIGotYou."

Yalitza Aparicio

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aparicio — who is nominated for Best Actress for Roma — brought her mother with her to the Academy Awards, making for one of the evening's most powerful and touching moments. As Los Angeles Times writer Esmeralda Bermudez explained on Twitter, "An indigenous preK teacher from a far-flung Mexican town, up 4 Best Actress, w/her mother, a domestic worker, walking hand in hand on one of the world’s most powerful and impenetrable stages: the Oscars red carpet."

Bradley Cooper

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cooper continued his sweet awards season tradition of bringing his mother, Gloria Campano, as his date to the biggest events of the year. Of course, the Best Actor nominee still made time to cozy up to partner Irina Shayk on the red carpet, as the pair made a rare public appearance together.

Alfonso Cuaron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Mexican director — who took home trophies for Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film — celebrated Roma's big night alongside his daughter, Tess, and son, Teodoro.

Amy Adams

She may have lost the Best Supporting Actress award to Regina King, but with her mother and lookalike sisters by her side, we're sure that Adams still felt like a winner on Sunday night. (But seriously, can we get the Adams sisters' beauty secrets, please?)

Charlize Theron

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In one of the sweetest moments on the Oscars red carpet, Theron recalled the emotion she felt when she locked eyes with her mother after winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2004. "I knew that I couldn’t look at her [during the speech] because if I looked at her, I wouldn’t be able to get through it," Theron told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

Chris Evans

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The only thing better than one handsome Evans brother at the 2019 Oscars? Having two of them, sitting front row, waiting to help people walk up onto the stage.

Regina King

After winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk, King praised her mother — and date to the awards ceremony — in her speech. "I'm an example of when support and love is poured in to someone," she said in her emotional speech. "Thank you for teaching me that God is leaning in my direction."

The Deschanel Family

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cinematographer Caleb Deschanel celebrated his sixth Oscar nomination alongside his wife, Mary Jo, and his two famous daughters: Emily and Zooey. The excited New Girl star even shared a snap of herself and Emily on the way to the awards, wishing her father the best of luck before the show.

Viggo Mortensen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mortensen — who is nominated for his performance in Green Book — attended the 2019 Academy Awards alongside his son Henry, who was also his date to the 2017 ceremony. Thankfully, Henry was gracious enough to share a photo from the Oscars on social media, so fans could feel like they were right there.

Take it from all of these stars: There's no better way to spend the biggest night in your career than with your family by your side. Plus, it makes for some incredibly sweet photo ops.