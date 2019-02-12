The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Misunderstood As Creepy

While pretty much anyone's intentions can be wrongly understood at times, there tends to be three zodiac signs who are misunderstood more often, and can be perceived as "creepy" as a result. In many ways, this has to do with their introversion, which can make it difficult for others to get to know them — and thus make them jump to conclusions.

"Our society tends to find extroverts [...] easier to understand [than introverts] because for the most part what you see is what you get," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle. "People who are shy, quiet, or serious are often viewed with suspicion." We might wonder what they're hiding, if they're secretly judging us, and so on.

These signs can seem pretty mysterious. But that's definitely not a bad thing. And it certainly doesn't have to hold them back from forming connections. As Alexander says, "These introverted people can benefit from trying not to take other people’s opinions — and criticisms — too seriously [...] It can also help if people close to them can understand that it’s perfectly OK for these quiet folks to stay out of the spotlight and spend time alone."

Not to mention, if these signs have chosen you as a friend, you should "consider yourself fortunate because they don’t let many into their intimate circles," Alexander says. Read on for the three zodiac signs most likely to be misunderstood as "creepy."

1 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio is one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, all thanks to the way they value their privacy. "Scorpios are notoriously secretive, which can put off some people," Alexander says. It can lead others to think they're "creepy," simply because they don't know what they're thinking. "But just because they don’t reveal everything about themselves doesn’t mean they have wicked intentions or that they don’t like you," she says. In fact, Scorpio is one of the most relationship-centered signs, as well as immensely loyal. "They just believe some things [...] are private and should stay that way," Alexander says. If you develop trust with a Scorpio, they may be more inclined to open up. But that doesn't mean they'll completely drop their mysterious side, since it's a big part of who they are — and what makes them so interesting.

2 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle As mentioned above, some zodiac signs are misunderstood simply because they aren't as likely to open up or joke around as others might be. And this describes Capricorn to a T. "Capricorns are serious people and it’s hard for them to engage in superficial banter," Alexander says. "Often they’re uncomfortable in social situations with people they don’t know or where they don’t understand the 'rules,' which can make them seem cold, distant, and off-putting." The people around them might view Capricorn as standoffish, as a result. But in reality, Capricorn isn't "creepy" at all. While they may seem to be distant — or even as if they're silently judging you, Alexander says — it doesn't mean they have any true negative intentions.