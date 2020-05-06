The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat During Quarantine

Although it may sound surprising, certain zodiac signs are having affairs while social distancing. Or, at the very least, finding themselves in some sort of micro-cheating situation. Sure, it may seem like an odd time to cheat, since many people in relationships are at home with their partners. But downloading a dating app and having a few secret convos can be a welcome distraction from any pandemic-induced anxiety.

For some signs, cheating or flirting with others can be a way of avoiding the problems that have cropped up in their relationship since sheltering at home. This is especially true for the signs who despise confrontation, as they'll find it 100 times easier to vent to or chat with someone new, instead of having a potentially difficult conversation with their partner.

Other signs have a strong desire for adventure, which is why quarantine is weighing heavily on them. They're big fans of going out and meeting new people, and without that stimulation, they may find themselves swiping right on dating apps, as a way of getting a similar thrill. And, of course, there are the signs who have a "grass is always greener" mentality and will always want what they can't have, even if social distancing with a partner isn't so bad.

Everyone's relationship is being tested while in quarantine, but for these three zodiac signs, it might mean straying or micro-cheating — even while stuck inside.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) It's not uncommon for couples to feel extra stressed while stuck inside together, and it can prompt many (many) conversations about how to give each other space, to keep the peace. But for Cancer, having tough chats like these can be next to near impossible. Cancer hates conflict and tries to avoid it all costs. What they don't realize, though, is that difficult convos are essential to keeping a relationship strong. Instead of sharing what's on their mind, they'll slowly begin to feel misunderstood and alone. In order to feel safe again, Cancer might try to connect with an old friend or someone they meet online because it can be much easier for them to talk to people outside their relationship than directly to their partner. And from there, an emotional affair can begin.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarius tends to have a "grass is always greener" mentality, so even if their current relationship is going well, often all it takes is a moment of boredom before they're downloading a dating app to see who else is out there. They're an incredibly extroverted sign, as well, so the call of fresh conversations and attention will be strong. Sagittarians are incredibly honest with themselves and in tune with their emotions, so they'll know exactly what they're doing if they send a flirty text behind their partner's back.