The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat During Quarantine

Although it may sound surprising, certain zodiac signs are having affairs while social distancing. Or, at the very least, finding themselves in some sort of micro-cheating situation. Sure, it may seem like an odd time to cheat, since many people in relationships are at home with their partners. But downloading a dating app and having a few secret convos can be a welcome distraction from any pandemic-induced anxiety.
For some signs, cheating or flirting with others can be a way of avoiding the problems that have cropped up in their relationship since sheltering at home. This is especially true for the signs who despise confrontation, as they'll find it 100 times easier to vent to or chat with someone new, instead of having a potentially difficult conversation with their partner.
Other signs have a strong desire for adventure, which is why quarantine is weighing heavily on them. They're big fans of going out and meeting new people, and without that stimulation, they may find themselves swiping right on dating apps, as a way of getting a similar thrill. And, of course, there are the signs who have a "grass is always greener" mentality and will always want what they can't have, even if social distancing with a partner isn't so bad.
Everyone's relationship is being tested while in quarantine, but for these three zodiac signs, it might mean straying or micro-cheating — even while stuck inside.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22)
It's not uncommon for couples to feel extra stressed while stuck inside together, and it can prompt many (many) conversations about how to give each other space, to keep the peace. But for Cancer, having tough chats like these can be next to near impossible.
Cancer hates conflict and tries to avoid it all costs. What they don't realize, though, is that difficult convos are essential to keeping a relationship strong. Instead of sharing what's on their mind, they'll slowly begin to feel misunderstood and alone.
In order to feel safe again, Cancer might try to connect with an old friend or someone they meet online because it can be much easier for them to talk to people outside their relationship than directly to their partner. And from there, an emotional affair can begin.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)
Sagittarius tends to have a "grass is always greener" mentality, so even if their current relationship is going well, often all it takes is a moment of boredom before they're downloading a dating app to see who else is out there.
They're an incredibly extroverted sign, as well, so the call of fresh conversations and attention will be strong. Sagittarians are incredibly honest with themselves and in tune with their emotions, so they'll know exactly what they're doing if they send a flirty text behind their partner's back.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)
An Aquarius might not cheat on their partner under normal circumstances, but being stuck inside for months on end can change all that. As an independent sign, they need to go outside and meet new people to feel fulfilled. So, once they're on day 45 of quarantine, they may start looking for adventure elsewhere.
That's when an Aquarius could start sending flirty texts to someone they find intriguing, like a friend of a friend they spot online, or even a complete stranger who happens to be sharing interesting ideas on social media. They're attracted to intelligence, and often can't help but turn casual conversations about politics or philosophy into something more.
Chances are an Aquarius won't act on their feelings physically, but depending on the relationship they have with their partner, these conversations can still count as cheating, and might end up causing bigger problems if they don't reel it in.