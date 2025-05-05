These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Fall For Someone On A First Date

Many people go into a first date armed with a shield of skepticism. They assume the worst, look for red flags, and often leave metaphorically yelling, “Next!” For some, it’s because they’re picky and self-protective. For others, it’s because they prefer a slow burn. If they’re going to fall in love, it won’t be for another six months.

On the flip side are the people who seem to catch feelings immediately. If their date tells a cool story, laughs at their joke, or touches their arm in a flirty way, they’ll immediately hear wedding bells ringing in their head. This is common for the zodiac signs who are idealistic and fun, as well as the ones who are in love with love.

They tend to show up on first dates with stars in their eyes, especially if they’ve already had a few promising chats on an app or while texting. By the time the date rolls around, they’re already picturing what it would be like to kiss, move in together, adopt a dog, and live happily ever after.

While other members of the zodiac are slow to open up, these signs tend to be an open book. They have a blast on first dates, and while it sometimes does lead to love, it’s often a situationship just waiting to happen. Keep reading for the three zodiac signs who tend to catch feelings on first dates.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

It’s not uncommon for a Libra to fall in love on a first date. As a fun and bubbly air sign ruled by romantic Venus, they can see the good in anyone, and they also desperately want to be in a close, committed relationship. It’s one of the guiding forces in their life.

People with Libra placements are happiest when someone’s doting on them, which is why they tend to enjoy the atmosphere of first dates, too. If their date opens the door, listens attentively, or says “You look so beautiful tonight,” it’s over.

While many signs are completely unaware when they’re being swept up in first-date feelings, Libras see it coming a mile away. They’ll walk into their date’s apartment, spot their amazing music collection, and think, “Oh no, I’m cooked.” They can fall in love with the idea of someone long before they get to know them.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

As an intuitive water sign, Scorpios tend to have a good read on people. They can tell from the moment their date walks up if the relationship is going to work, and they’re almost always right. If they pick up on good vibes, they’ll immediately start falling in love.

Scorpios crave loyalty and connection, which is why they tend to bond with people quickly. If their date tells an intense and personal story, or they share a steamy look, it’ll be hard for them to forget.

Since this sign has an intense imagination, it’s also easy for Scorpios to picture things unfolding in their future. They’ll see the vision, almost as if it’s playing out like a movie, and it’ll send them into a spiral. Catch them Googling engagement rings as they fall asleep.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Pisces tend to feel exhausted while dating because of how easily they fall in love. As a romantic water sign, they enjoy the art of going out, wining, dining, and getting to know someone new. They’re fully invested every time, which makes it easy to feel a spark.

Unlike other members of the zodiac, who are happy to see how a date plays out over time, Pisces wish they could skip six months into the future to the part where they’re already happy, settled, and in love. It’s why many rush the process and catch feelings on a first date.

As one of the quirkier members of the zodiac, a Pisces will be especially smitten if their date catches a niche reference or enjoys the same random band. It can feel like it “means” something, and their crush will grow from there. They’re always pining away for a fairytale ending, and can fall in love quickly as a result.