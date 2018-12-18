The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Cold Feet In Relationships

Once you've found your perfect person, you can only hope that your relationship lasts forever. But the reality is, not everyone wants a long-term relationship. If you're going by astrology, some zodiac signs that may be more likely to get cold feet in relationships than everyone else.

Getting "cold feet" in a relationship basically means that there's some second-guessing going on. It doesn't necessarily mean that someone isn't interested in their partner or that they've fallen out of love, but more so that something is holding them back from moving forward. This can apply to situations where one person isn't sure if they're ready to commit to exclusively dating just one person, or getting married.

Some signs like the earth sign, Taurus, tend to take their time when it comes to getting into a relationship. But once they're in it, they're pretty much in it for good, and you can expect stability for a really long time. But other signs can be more prone to having doubts.

As Narayana Montufar, in-house astrologer for Astrology.com, tells Bustle, some air signs and fire signs may be more inclined to second-guessing their relationships. According to astrology, these are the signs that may not want commitment. Here's why.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries tend to be "fun, free-spirited, and fiercely independent," Montufar says. Dating an Aries might be unlike anything their partner has ever experienced before. They're not only fire signs, but they're the first sign in the zodiac. Because of that, their fiery energy can make them "headstrong" and "not for the faint of heart." Unless their partner has figured out how their Aries likes to stay connected, keeping their interest won't come easy for everyone. Although the relationship may move at a fast pace initially, it can burn out just fast.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Among the entire zodiac, Gemini is the sign that's most likely to get cold feet in relationships. Because they're ruled by Mercury and represented by the Twins, Montufar says that most Geminis don’t appreciate "being stuck into one set of traits, or forced to stay in a particular box." On the bright side, this means that being in a relationship with them won't ever get boring. However, their very nature can make it hard for them to stay happily in one place for a long time. "Just when you think you have your Gemini figured out, they will have changed their tune again," Montufar says. This doesn't necessarily mean that they won't stay faithful. But it does mean they will stay open to the possibility of ending a relationship if they feel like their partner isn't meeting their needs.