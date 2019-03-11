The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are Least Likely To Cheat

Loyalty and trustworthiness are important qualities that a handful of zodiac signs prioritize above others. If fidelity is especially important to you in a relationship, then you may want to look for a partner whose zodiac sign is less likely to cheat. Zodiac sign personalities vary greatly in relationships, so astrology could be a relevant factor.

It's possible for any relationship to struggle with infidelity, but certain zodiac signs have traits that may make them more averse to cheating that others. In astrology, this natural tendency is based both on your birth chart, and the world around you.

"Everyone has the capacity to cheat and lie," astrologer Lisa Stardust says. "Cheating in astrology is based on the whole chart and also environmental issues. However, these are the signs most likely to be inclined towards such behavior. Water signs keep it flowing, finding refuge in the arms of another, while earth signs prefer to grow relationships and stay on the path of commitment." What defines cheating for you and your partner may blur the lines here slightly, but astrology can give you some valuable insight.

Whether you're years into a relationship, fresh off a breakup, or dating around, exploring what zodiac signs may be more inclined towards fidelity may be a helpful tactic towards understanding your romantic partners better.

Here are the three zodiac signs that are least likely to cheat.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Tauruses believe that relationships are worth the effort. Because of this, they may be less likely to cheat. "Tauruses stay committed to their partners through thick and thin because they like to work on relationships, only letting go when things are beyond repair," Stardust says. A Taurus partner may be more likely to recommend couples counseling, rather than going straight towards cheating or breaking up.

2 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos see cheating as an illogical response to relationship problems. So they may be less likely to be unfaithful in a relationship. "Logic and order rule the Virgo heart," Stardust says. "They will never stray from love, unless the relationship is over." A Virgo is more likely to address relationship issues head-on, instead of seeking comfort in another person.