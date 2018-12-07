The Endgame is here for the Avengers. On Friday, the Avengers 4 trailer dropped, and along with providing some answers as to the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters after Infinity War, it also revealed a new release date for Avengers: Endgame. While Avengers 4 was originally supposed to be released on May 3, 2019, the trailer announced that Endgame is set to premiere in April — a month earlier than expected. Though no official date was announced in the trailer, a new poster for the film confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, 2019. And although fans should be excited for this bumped up time frame, the Avengers: Endgame trailer shows there's not much else to be too happy about.

Tony Stark is floating in space. Captain American and Black Widow are trying to find a way to fix the death and destruction that Thanos caused in Infinity War. Hawkeye, Bruce Banner, and Thor all look worse for wear. So, as was to be expected, things aren't looking so great for the original Avengers in Endgame. But besides the appearance of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man at the door, something else that should make fans feel some slight warm and fuzzy feelings is the fact that Avengers: Endgame will be here in April instead of May.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Per The Hollywood Reporter, it was always Marvel's vision to release back-to-back parts of Avengers: Infinity War. While the original plan was for directors Anthony and Joseph Russo to shoot the movies simultaneously, Collider reported that during production, they chose to film them back-to-back instead. "We're doing them one right after another ... It became too complicated to cross-board them like that," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider. "We wanted to be able to focus and shoot one movie and then focus and shoot another movie."

While that might have made some fans worry that Avengers 4 would be pushed back, the release date was still was set for May 2019 after this adjustment. And clearly, waiting until August 2017 to start filming Endgame didn't delay a thing. Actually, as the new release date proves, the Russo Brothers were able to finish Endgame with some time spare. And with Endgame coming out a week earlier than previously announced, the world will get to see it almost exactly a year after Infinity War premiered on April 23, 2018.

The Russo Brothers just wrapped reshoots in October, but, again, nothing is stopping the Marvel machine from churning out more movies. And besides having to emotionally deal with the fallout from Infinity War a week earlier than expected, this release date switch also pushes two Marvel films closer together. Captain Marvel is coming out on March 8, so you'll have a little more than a month to get your butt back in the theater for Endgame. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers could also very likely pop up in Endgame since Nick Fury sent her a message before he dissolved into dust at the end of Infinity War.

With Endgame promising to potentially fix the fact that half the universe's population was disintegrated in Infinity War, there's really no reason to complain about getting closure a week earlier. So steel yourself because the Endgame for the Avengers is nigh.