Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor might actually be the show's "most dramatic season yet." Multiple media outlets have reported that Bachelor lead Peter was hospitalized while filming his season in Costa Rica. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, RadarOnline was the first to report that the pilot reportedly split his head open during a day on the golf course. (Bustle reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment regarding the reports, but did not immediately hear back.)

Bachelor host Chris Harrison has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Peter's injury did occur. "He did get stitches, but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway," Harrison said in statement. "He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of." He shared the same statement in an Instagram post as well.

An inside source told RadarOnline, "He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying." Peter reportedly received 22 stitches on his face.

Us Weekly's report shared similar details about Peter's incident. An unnamed source told the magazine that Peter traveled two hours to a hospital with a surgeon who specialized in his type of injury.

Both sources claimed that the contestants were en route to Costa Rica when the incident occurred. It is unclear from the reports if the cameras were rolling during the accident.

John Fleenor/ABC

Even though Peter's season won't start airing until Jan. 6 2020, his journey officially got started when he was announced as the Bachelor during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale episode. The episode was pre-taped, but it did air on Sept. 17. During the announcement, Peter told host Chris Harrison, "What is life? I feel emotional right now. This is crazy, this is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl."

Peter was a contestant during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. He made it all the way to fantasy suites (and that iconic windmill interaction). However, he was sent home in third place.

It has not been officially confirmed when Peter's season started filming, but based on past history, the first ceremony probably happened in September. On the Sept. 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Peter talked about his upcoming season. He also discussed his readiness to move on after his breakup with Hannah. The California native shared, "I don’t know if I’ll completely lose all that love in my heart for her, and I kind of hope that I don’t because that will show me what I had is true and it was real, but I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl. And I’m very hopeful that will work out."

John Fleenor/ABC

He also told Ellen DeGeneres, "I’m just ready to immerse myself in this journey and hopefully come out with a fiancé at the end." Since the season is still filming, Peter doesn't seem to be engaged (yet), but ABC did release contestant photos, names, and hometowns in a Facebook album on Sept. 17. However, the album has since been deleted.

While the team behind show did share some details about Peter's upcoming season, there hasn't been much information available about the accident.