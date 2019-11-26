Throughout November, Amazon has been running sales on everything from clothing to tech to furniture. And its 2019 Black Friday furniture sale options are some of the best on the site, with discounts going up to 70% off original prices. If you're looking to completely redo a room with major furniture changes or simply accent with a new chair or mirror, this year's Amazon Black Friday furniture sale has you covered. The sales are already running on the site, and will last until supplies run out.

Before you start perusing the site, it may be a good idea to join Amazon Prime, if you haven't done so already. Members get free two-day shipping year round and special deals around the holiday time. You'll also get early access to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so you can be sure to get the items on your list before they run out. If you're not ready to commit to the $12.99 monthly fee, you can always try it out and get your first 30 days for free.

With your new Amazon Prime membership and list of furniture needs, it's time to get shopping. Check out 10 Amazon Black Friday furniture steals below.

Up To 60% Off Bedroom Furniture Sauder Shoal Creek 4-Drawer Dresser, Soft White finish $311.09 $124.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're thinking about redoing your bedroom or just adding a few new pieces, Amazon is offering huge deals on bedroom necessities. This wooden dresser with metal finishings is listed as Amazon's Choice, with 44% of buyers giving it five stars.

Up To 70% Off Office Furniture Boss Office Products Mellennial Modern Home Office Chair without Arms in Red $235 $76.15 | Amazon See on Amazon Spice up your office space with these heavily discounted furniture items from Amazon. Almost 60% of buyers gave this red desk chair five stars, and it's listed as Amazon's Choice. It will add a pop of color to a neutral office, and most reviewers say it's a sturdy and comfortable place to get work done.

15% Off Faux Leather Storage Chest Camabel Folding Ottoman Storage Bench Cube 44 inch Hold up 700lbs Faux Leather Long Chest with Memory Foam Seat Footrest Padded Upholstered Stool for Bedroom Box Bed Coffee Table Rectangular Black $48.99 $41.64 | Amazon See on Amazon For just $41, you can get a foot rest, storage space, seating option, and accent piece all in one. The chest can hold up to 700 pounds of items inside and comfortably seat two to three people. Whether you're looking for a bench to place at the end of your bed or another piece for the living room, this versatile chest can fill your needs for less.

22% Off Distressed Brown Chair Versanora VNF-00033AF Divano Accent Chair, Aged Fabric Brown $219 $169.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This aged fabric chair belongs in a dark, wooden office surrounded by old books and stacks of paper. But if that's not your vibe, it can still bring a sense of sophistication into any space. Grab it now for $170.

30% Off AmazonBasics Cooling Mattress Topper AmazonBasics Cooling Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Ventilated, CertiPUR-US Certified Foam, 3-Inch - Queen $95 $76 | Amazon See on Amazon For those of us that tend to get warm or sweat in our sleep, this mattress topper can help regulate our body temperature. The three inches of memory foam fabric on this topper feature open airflow channels for increased breathability. It comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

41% Off Chesterfield Sofa Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Classic Sofa, 92.9"W, Slate $1,099 $646.79 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to elevate your living space with sophisticated pieces, this is the sofa for you. The light gray, stain-resistant fabric puts a modern twist on the classic chesterfield style. It's almost out of stock, but more are on the way.

25% Off Brown Leather Sofa Rivet Top-Grain Leather Sofa – Andrews, Modern Classic, 82" W, Cognac $1,299 $968.01 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're more a classic leather kind of person, this is the comfortable sofa for you. The couch includes a solid wood frame and soft, top-grain leather. It also comes with a one-year warranty in case something goes wrong with your purchase.

30% Off Dark Brown TV Unit Rockpoint Adonia Corner TV Stand Media Console, 44-Inch - Dark Chocolate $127.20 $88.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Keeping with the brown furniture theme, this espresso-colored media console is on sale for under $100. The unit can hold up to 250 pounds and features shelves behind its doors for optimal storage space.