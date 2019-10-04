Mother Ru has finally sashayed her way over to Blighty, and the first ever series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is now underway. For fans of the original U.S. version, the show's debut on BBC Three is somewhat of a dream come true, and frankly celebrations are in order. So, what better way to mark the arrival of TV's most fierce competition than some incredible drag-inspired merchandise? Well, there's a tonne of incredible stuff out there, and here is the best RuPaul merch to celebrate Drag Race UK.

The most memorable moments from the show's 10-year herstory have gone on to dominate meme culture online, and thankfully, this appears to have translated into some seriously iconic Drag Race merchandise — which includes mugs, t-shirts, pins, and much more. The words of Alyssa Edwards, Bianca Del Rio, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo have also helped inspire some of the very best Drag Race merch on the market, and with Christmas right around the corner, now seems like the perfect time to indulge. So, following the arrival of Drag Race UK, I've taken it upon myself to pick out the greatest merchandise inspired by the franchise. So start your engines, because you're sure to find something to suit your tastes.

1. Alyssa Edwards Beauty Mask Mug Redbubble Alyssa Edwards is nothing short of Drag Race royalty, and our favourite Southern queen has provided plenty of stand-out moments during her multiple stints on the U.S. original. But for many, Alyssa's legendary beauty mask stands out as her finest moment — which you can now enjoy during your next tea break. Get yours here

2. Trixie & Katya Tote Bag Drag Queen Merch Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova have gone onto great things since appearing on the hit U.S. reality series, and thanks to the new Trixie & Katya tote bag, grocery shopping just got a whole lot more fabulous. Get yours here

3. All Tea, No Shade Mug Drag Apparel Now, it's no secret that us Brits love a bit of tea, and the same can be said for Drag Race fans. Thankfully, the world of drag and tea have come together in mug form, and one of our best-loved British traditions just went up a notch. Get yours here

4. RuPaul Prayer Candle Etsy Celebrity-themed prayer candles have become quite a sensation in recent years, and thanks to this glorious RuPaul prayer candle, Drag Race fans can now worship their own lord and saviour. Amen. Get yours here

5. Aja Greetings Card Etsy / ShopHelloHarlot Now, Drag Race after-show Untucked is known to provide fans with all the latest backstage drama, and one legendary moment arose back in season 9 when fan-favourite Aja gave Valentina a piece of her mind. Well, this iconic scene is now available on a fabulous greetings card, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate a major milestone. Get yours here

6. Miss Vanjie Pin Etsy / thefoundretail One of the most memorable catchphrases to emerge from the Drag Race runway is now available in pin form, and the immortal words of Miss Vanjie are about to take our wardrobes to the next level. Get yours here