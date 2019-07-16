Meeting someone, falling in love, moving in together, and becoming pet parents. It's the modern day love story. If you're ready to take the plunge, then it's worth looking into what the best first pets for you and your partner are based on your zodiac signs. Of course, before you decide to adopt a pet, consider that some animals live 20 years or more. Being a pet parent is a serious commitment, and before you make it, think through what will happen to Fluffy or Fido if the relationship ends. Personally, my ex and I have shared custody of our cats, so it's definitely possible to work it out.

It's not just dogs and cats: there are plenty of pets you and your partner can adopt that are a little more unique and maybe better for you two as a couple. Rabbits, birds, turtles, hedgehogs, fish, and more also need good homes. In addition, you'll want to choose a pet that both you and your partner are compatible with. Homebody Cancers partnered with always-on-the go Aries zodiac signs will have to compromise for their first foray into pet parenthood. Signs who like everything just so — yes, Virgo, I'm talking to you — aren't likely to be down with a dog that sheds all over their fastidiously fluffed furniture. If you're looking to get a pet with your partner, here's what to consider based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Shutterstock Rams who never rest need a pet that matches their lifestyle. If you plan to take primary responsibility for the pet you're getting with your partner, choose a small dog who wants to go everywhere with you. If your partner is a homebody who will chill with your pet while you're out conquering the world, a cozy lap cat is a perfect choice.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Shutterstock Taurus, you need a chill pet that's not going to make you anxious. Slow-and-steady turtles are an ideal match for you. If your partner isn't into cleaning a turtle tank, a snuggly rabbit or a loyal dog are also great choices.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Shutterstock Gemini, the bird is the word. Aside from companionship, you need a pet that's going to keep you entertained and interested. A pet parrot is perfect for you. If your partner isn't buying into your feathered-friend fantasies, a super smart dog, like a German shepherd, is also a great choice.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Shutterstock Cancer, you need a pet to sit on your lap or smother your face with kisses. A small dog or a super friendly Persian cat are perfect pets for your nurturing nature. If your partner doesn't love these pets, don't worry. This means they might not be the right person for you, and you could end up choosing your pet over your partner. It's actually really common, so you'll be in good company.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) Shutterstock Look-at-me Leo, you need a pet that's as beautiful and charming as you are. Russian Blue cats, known for their beauty and engaging personalities, are a perfect match for you. What's more, these cats tend to develop deep bonds with their humans. This means your little darling will give you all the love and attention you desire.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23) Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Virgo, you want a clean, low-maintenance pet that won't challenge your position as queen of the castle. Getting a pet with a partner is a big deal for you, so it's best to start small. Hedgehogs are quiet and chill. They don't need tons of your attention, but they'll still listen to all of your problems when you need to vent.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images Libra, while your balance-seeking nature might tempt you to get whatever pet your partner wants, you know you won't be happy if you settle. You need a pet that's both smart and beautiful — and as a Libra who has a beagle, I can attest that beagles make great pets. They're attentive and engaging, and they look like stuffed animals, which makes them super cute and cuddly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Shutterstock Scorpio, if your partner is willing, a member of the reptile family will appeal to your seductive nature. Consider a pet snake or iguana. Reptiles are rough around the edges just like you, which means you and your snake will be two peas in a pod.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Shutterstock Sagittarius, even the thought of committing to a person, let alone a pet, is enough to make you bolt. Your wandering nature means you need a pet that's largely self-sufficient. An aquarium of easy-to-care-for fish is ideal for you. Once you set up your aquarium, you can enjoy your beautiful fish without having to get too involved.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Shutterstock Capricorn, you love animals. However, you're such a hard worker that you don't realistically have tons of time to care for pets. If you have a willing partner, consider adopting a bonded pair of cats who can keep each other company while you're out taking over the world. Check Petfinder to find a pair of cats to share your home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 19) Shutterstock Aquarius, you love to go your own way, and choosing a pet is no exception. If your partner wants a furry pet, suggest a non-traditional fur baby like a ferret or a guinea pig. These small pets will give you all the love, and they are ideal if you live in an apartment that doesn't allow cats or dogs.