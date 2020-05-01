Cozy up, because it's officially Taurus season 2020, and we're all just trying to find our chill, indulge our senses, and settle into our weird, new, at-home-all-the-time reality. If we're looking for astrological guidance through this uncertain time, we can celebrate the fact that Taurus energy prioritizes comfort over almost all things — which is super helpful given our current social circumstances — and that this sign is often characterized by its love of food. That said, let's all embrace our inner Taurus and devote a little free time to the ultimate comfort experience: baking some homemade treats.

As a fixed earth sign, Taurus' zodiac energy relates to its surrounding using its five senses — and baking something deliciously fresh and warm is a great way to activate all of them at once. We engage our hands as we cook and mix ingredients, our ears as we listen for that timer, our eyes as we decorate our baked good of choice, and of course, our sense of smell and taste as we enjoy the fruits treats of our labor.

Astrology aside, we could all use a little comfort food right now, simply to boost morale and brighten the spirits. Baking is also a good way to relax, pass time, and have something to show for it — which is an added bonus considering the extra time many of us have on hands at the moment. And if you'd like, you can drop off a baked treat on a friend or family member's doorstep to show a lil' socially-distanced love.

Without further ado, here's exactly what you should bake, based on your zodiac sign. We even included a vegan-friendly recipe option for each of the signs, so you can mix things up and make sure your vegan friends are well-fed, too.

Aries: One-Bowl Brownies

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're not known for your patience, Aries, but you are known for your need to have fun. Thankfully, you can have your adventures in baking without making a whole day (or a pile of dirty dishes) out of it by going with something simple yet classic like one-bowl brownies, which allow you to mix all the ingredients in — you guessed it — a single bowl. Easy as pie — err, I mean easy as brownies?

Try this one-bowl brownie recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod, or this vegan one-bowl brownie recipe from Plenty Sweet.

Taurus: Funfetti Birthday Cake

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's your birthday season, Taurus. While you cannot throw an in-person party with all your friends due to social distancing, you can still ensure you have a fun birthday cake to celebrate with. Recreate a birthday party staple by whipping up some "funfetti"-style cake from scratch.

Try this funfetti cake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction, or this vegan funfetti cake recipe from The Vegan 8.

Gemini: Banana Bread

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If anyone knows the magic of synergy, it's you, Gemini — as the sign of the twins, you're used to bringing two parts together to create a dynamic whole. That said, combining a dessert-y bread with bananas? Can't go wrong. Bake up a loaf of classic banana bread and enjoy it as a decadent breakfast with coffee or as a yummy dessert, too.

Check out this tried and true banana bread recipe from Bon Appetit, or this "just right" vegan banana bread recipe from Betty Crocker.

Cancer: Homemade Quiche

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Cancers are known for their domestic flair, so you've probably been around the block when it comes to baking standard cupcakes and cookies. Since you're spending more time at home these days, why not challenge yourself to bake a full-on meal — like a quiche? This savory baked treat makes for a delightful main course at dinner, or could be had as an extra special breakfast.

Try this classic recipe for French spinach quiche from Once Upon A Chef, or this delicious vegan sun-dried tomato, spinach, and mushroom quiche from Oh She Glows.

Leo: Cake Pops

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're a flashy fire sign, Leo — so if you're going to bake, you want something as Instagrammable and fun to look at as you are. Enter the cake pop: part cake, part lollipop, and fully delicious. Show off your creative side by making icing in different colors or using funky sprinkles to coat the outside.

Try this recipe for perfect cake pops from Two Twenty One, or this recipe for vegan confetti cake pops from Revolution In Bloom.

Virgo: Fresh Sourdough Bread

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The sign of Virgo is typically symbolized by a maiden holding chaffs of wheat, so what better-suited treat to bake than fresh sourdough bread? Sourdough bread takes a little more patience and diligence than some other baking endeavors, as you have to feed your sourdough "starter" for about five to seven days before you're able to actually bake — but as a detail-oriented Virgo, that shouldn't be a problem for you.

Check out this classic sourdough bread recipe from King Arthur Flour, which is suitable for vegans and nonvegans alike.

Libra: Sugar Cookies

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're going to bake something, Libra, it better be something as saccharine and sweet as you are. Embrace la dolce vita by whipping up a batch of sugar cookies. These treats give you an opportunity to show off your aesthetic eye and creative flair — you can use funky cookie cutters to create unique shapes, and you can decorate them any way you'd like. Think of it as crafting and baking all in one.

Try this simple sugar cookie recipe from Food Network, or this vegan sugar cookie recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.

Scorpio: Casserole

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're one of the deepest signs of the zodiac, Scorpio — so why not bake something with as many layers as you have by putting together a classic casserole? Sweet treats are fun, but it's nice to mix things up and bake something with actual sustenance. Casseroles are easy one-dish meals that are perfect for a healthy dinner, or to heat up the next day for a quick and hearty at-home lunch of leftovers.

Try baking this delish summer vegetable casserole by Food & Wine, or this easy vegan green casserole by The Fitchen.

Sagittarius: Apple Pie

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a Sagittarius, you're naturally avant-garde, so turn the tables and blow everyone's minds by whipping a classic staple like warm apple pie. The gooey, cinnamon-infused baked apples melt in your mouth along with a flaky, savory crust, making for the ultimate comfort food and a fun little baking adventure, to boot. After mastering your own recipe, you'll never go back to store-bought apple pies again.

Try your hand at at this perfect apple pie recipe from Pillsbury, or this deep dish vegan apple pie from Food Network.

Capricorn: Blueberry Muffins

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You tend to keep yourself busy with both work and personal responsibilities, Cap. So if you're going to spend some of your hard-earned relaxation time baking something sweet, it may as well be something that'll come in handy for a quick and pleasant breakfast over the next few days, too. That's why a satisfyingly hearty batch of blueberry muffins is the perfect baking adventure for you. Eat them fresh, or store them for a couple days as yummy breakfast treats.

Try whipping up this recipe for Jordan Marsh's blueberry muffins by the New York Times, or this lovely vegan blueberry muffin recipe by Martha Stewart.

Aquarius: Blondie Bars

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As an Aquarius, you march to the beat of your own drum more than just about any other sign. So why not turn a dessert recipe on its head and bake the opposite of the typical batch of brownies by going with a batch of blondie bars instead? These chewy, delicious sweet treats are sort of like brownies but without the chocolate. You'll love the unique twist of this simple yet super yummy recipe.

Try your hand at the "best blondie recipe" by Live Well Bake Often, or go with this cashew butter vegan blondie recipe by From My Bowl.

Pisces:

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're as sweet as sugar, Pisces, so bake up a dreamy treat that's just as delightful. What better choice than cupcakes? These easy treats are the ideal pre-portioned dessert to enjoy while hanging out at home, and they're easy to deliver to friends' doorsteps as a little morale booster, too. Plus, as a creative water sign, this baking adventure gives you lots of room to show off your cake-decorating skills on many miniature canvases.

Try this simple vanilla cupcake recipe from Food.com, or this best-ever vanilla cupcake recipe from My Darling Vegan.