The Best Way To Get On The Same Page As Your Partner, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Being in a relationship means being part of a team and not having one person be the only one to make decisions. Both of your opinions matter. When it comes to issues like splitting household chores or taking your relationship to the next level, it's important to learn how to be on the same page as your partner. But sometimes getting your partner to see things your way can be quite a challenge. Fortunately, astrology can help.

"When it comes to relationships knowing your partner's astrological sign can really give you an inside edge on understanding their temperament," astrologer Lisa Barretta, tells Bustle. Although your partner may not show all the characteristics of their sign, it is a good guide to use if you want an alternate way to help you navigate relationship issues that may arise.

Getting your partner to see things your way isn't about manipulation. It's about finding healthy ways to persuade them so you can both work together and find compromises. Everyone responds to requests differently. Knowing your partner's zodiac sign can help you find the right way to communicate with them so it's effective and won't lead to an argument. Here is the best way to help your partner get on the same page as you, based on their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Avoid Making Demands Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are known for being impulsive and rushing in too quickly. Although they do value true partnership, they also like taking the lead in their relationships. If you want to communicate effectively with an Aries, Barretta says to avoid making demands. "Make subtle suggestions that they can easily make their own," she says. If your Aries is perceptive, they'll pick up on the subtle hints you're dropping and go along with it. According to Barretta, this can totally work for Aries because they like making their partners happy and thinking they came up with the idea all by themselves. "The key here is to be the power behind the throne," she says.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Be Practical And Logical Tina Gong/Bustle It's no secret that Taurus is the most stubborn sign of the zodiac. Because of that, getting them to see your side can be super challenging. The more you push the more resistant they become, Barretta says, so try not to push. Instead, try to appeal to their practical side. "If you're ready to move in together but they seem content in their own comfort zone, start cooking gourmet meals for them," she says. "The idea of good food at home on a regular basis along with saving money by not eating out gets you the key to their heart and home."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Have An Engaging Conversation Tina Gong/Bustle If you're with a Gemini, you lucked out. According to Barretta, they're very adaptable people and it's pretty easy to reach an agreement with them. "If you want them to commit to finally taking that vacation to Greece then start talking," Baretta says. "Good conversation dotted with some spicy gossip forms a bond stronger then super glue." It's as simple as that. But whatever you do, don't get negative. If they're on the fence about something, don't sulk or complain. Keep up the positivity and they'll begin to see your side.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Be Mindful Of Their Sensitivity Tina Gong/Bustle "Cancers are very sensitive and easily offended so get your drill down before approaching any subject with them," Barretta says. For instance, if you really want to redecorate your place but they refuse to part with their grandmother’s well-worn recliner, don't call it "junk." Instead, suggest packing it away so your children or future generations can enjoy the chair down the road. According to Barretta, the key here is to show empathy and be nurturing.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Let Them Know Just How Much You Value Them Tina Gong/Bustle Like Aries, Leos also like taking the lead in their relationship. They enjoy calling the shots and actually prefer to do it. If you are trying to get on the same page with your Leo partner, like finally make a commitment after dating for some time, let them know how much you truly value them. "Make them numero uno," Barretta says. "Compliments will open many doors." Then, give them enough space to make a decision on their own.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Take The Relaxed And Practical Approach Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos tend to get super wrapped up in work. They really want to do a good job in order to have stability in their lives. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that. But if you're dating one, finding time to spend together can be challenging. If you want them to find more time for you or just to communicate more effectively with them, avoid criticism. As Barretta says, Virgos are perfectionists and may not take well to it. "Instead, you can weave things to your liking by dropping hints about the health benefits of having a well-balanced life," she says. They like facts so don't be afraid to take a relaxed and practical approach.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Narrow Down Their Options Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are known for being indecisive. They want to be fair to everyone, but that will elongate their decision making process. When it comes to getting on the same page, Libras aren't that difficult to win over. Sometimes they'll just go along with what you want just because they want to keep you happy. But it's important that they get a say in things as well. After all, it is a partnership. As Barretta says, "The key here is striking a balance." If you do happen to give them options, narrow them down. For instance, if you're deciding where you want to have dinner on Friday night, give them options. "Narrow down your choices because it's less confusing for them," she says.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Just Be Honest Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are naturally very perceptive, Barretta says. Chances are, they already know what you're up to. They value loyalty above everything else and they hate being lied to. So if you want your Scorpio to get on the same page as you, just be honest. As long as what you want doesn't mess with the integrity of your relationship, then they're likely to see things your way.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Make Them Laugh Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius make really great partners because they have such a fun love for life. According to Barretta, they don't typically stick to set rules and they go about their days very casually. If you want to get them to settle down or you want to help them see your side of an argument, avoid being overly critical. "Appeal to their natural sense of humor," she says. "They love a good laugh." Let them know that you "get" them, and they'll try to do the same for you.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Give Them A Chance To Really Work Out The Issue With You Tina Gong/Bustle Although some signs will just go with it if you ask for something, Capricorns are practical. They're thinking typically is, if something's not broken, why fix it? That can be challenging if you want to take things to the next level or shake things up in the bedroom. If this is the case, helping a Capricorn see your side or come to a compromise may require some work. The good news is, it's all about communication. "Avoid being overly critical or crude because that will turn them cold as ice," Barretta says. If you can give them an opportunity to "teach" you something in the process, they'll really appreciate that.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Be Flexible Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius are known for being unpredictable in nature. Sometimes they'll make spontaneous plans without consulting you first. Although surprises definitely keep your relationship exciting, it's always nice to just have solid plans to look forward to every now and then. If this is the case, avoid turning this issue into a fight as much as possible. As Barretta says, "Arguing will only give them validation to do their own thing." Do just try to remain as flexible as possible. If all the unpredictability becomes too much for you, have a calm conversation about it.