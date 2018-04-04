The powerhouse women who play friends on the Emmy Award-winning HBO drama Big Little Lies don't have to work too hard to act like they like each other on screen. Zoë Kravitz revealed the Big Little Lies cast group texts each other in a recent InStyle magazine cover story, confirming fans' suspicion that their friendship is just like non-famous friendships. The leading women from the cast — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Kravitz — love to publicly gush about each other, and, according to Kravitz, that trend continues out of the public eye as well.

For the InStyle story, Kravitz was interviewed by her "godmama" Marisa Tomei, who is close friends with the younger actor's mom Lisa Bonet (they played roommates in the Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World). The wide-ranging conversation included details about Kravitz's experience in the entertainment industry and how she has been able to grow. She explained that her mother taught her the importance of having a support system of "fantastic women" — including Tomei — and that the female cast of Big Little Lies also fits that description.

She explained, "I’ve met so many wonderful women, specifically my castmates on Big Little Lies. They’ve really become a support system for me, and I hope I’ve done the same for them." She added, "Before we knew we were coming back for a second season, we kept in touch—group texts and emails and stuff like that."

According to Kravitz, the support went beyond fun inside jokes or whatever else was presumably shared on these group threads. (Witherspoon has previously reported to the New York Times that Dern is a hilarious texter). She told Tomei that Witherspoon, who has her own production company and executive produced BLL, also offered her sound career advice by looking over scripts and offering her professional insight. "[Reese has] become one of my dearest friends," Kravitz said. She added:

" It’s so amazing to have women in your life like that who are a part of the industry and who you’ve grown up watching and admiring … and now they’re giving you advice and encouraging you to continue and develop your projects, your dreams, and yourself."

The other actors appear to feel the love for Kravitz as well. Per Harper's Bazaar, before the Emmys on the red carpet both Kidman and Witherspoon gushed about watching Kravitz grow up. “I’ve known her since she was 12,” Witherspoon said. “So it was so exciting to get to work with her as an adult woman and have this great experience of getting to be her friend.”

Kidman, who was briefly engaged to Zoë's dad Lenny Kravitz in the early aughts, also had nothing but compliments for her former almost-step daughter. "I’ve known her since she was really, really young, Zoë," Kidman said during the same red carpet interview. “So I'm always amazed because I watch her face so so extraordinarily beautiful, isn’t she?”

The sentiment that it's important for women to support each other is a big theme of Big Little Lies. Though the five main women character, who are bought together because their children are all in the same first grade class, do not always get along throughout the series, they came through for each other in an amazing and unexpected way by the finale. Their squabbles related to jealousy and misunderstandings are ultimately less important than helping each other in the face of trauma and possible danger.

The second season of Big Little Lies gives Kravitz and the four other women a good excuse to keep in touch — not that they'd need a job to keep their friendship going.