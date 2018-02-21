If you're a glass-half-full kind of person, you're probably rejoicing over the fact that the week's more than halfway over. And if not, keep your chin up. I've got some insane Fashion Week and McDonald's news to hold you over.

So, without further ado, here's what you need to know on Wednesday, Feb. 21:

Parkland + Survivors

Anisha Saripalli, a survivor of the Feb. 14 Parkland high school shooting, wrote a powerful essay for Bustle about her experience that day and what she hopes will happen next. As seen in her moving essay and Change.org petition, Saripalli is urging others – especially those of voting age – to protest, contact legislators, and vote to help step up gun control.

Bravo: Students are planning a "March for Our Lives" to demand immediate legislative action on gun control, and George Clooney and Oprah are donating big money to the cause.

Models + Gucci

Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show was very unexpected. The show was titled "Cyborg," and it just got weirder from there. No, seriously, models walked the runway carrying their own severed heads. Gucci explained on an Instagram: "The concept reflects the work of a designer—the act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them." Well... there you have it.

Must-Have: Rihanna's best-selling highlighter got a brand spankin' new makeover in honor of her 30th birthday, and you're going to want it even more than you did before.

K-Beauty + 2018

Have you hopped on the K-beauty trend yet? Now's the time. Experts are predicting that these 10 Korean beauty and skin care products will be huge in 2018. From products that protect from environmental damage to serums that are just as good as going to a dermatologist's office, you're going to want to stock up ASAP.

Trend Alert: There's a surprising new trend in wedding proposals that prove we've all officially reached peak millennial.

McDonald's + Breakfast

McDonald's has seriously outdone themselves again with the ultimate lovechild of a breakfast sandwich and a classic burger: the "Big Brekkie Burger." This breakfast sandwich on crack consists of a normal beef burger patty, plus cheese, bacon, hash brown, a fried egg, and BBQ sauce. Don't get too excited though, it's only available in Australia as of now. Maybe it's time you use your vacation days...

McDonald's

Drink Up: Turns out that alcohol might extend your life more than exercise, so pop that bottle!

What to Watch: The 2018 Academy Awards are 11 days away, so it's about time you start streaming some of these Oscar-nominated movies on Netflix now.