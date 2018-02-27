Hello. Wow. Yikes. I just realized February is almost over and I am completely shook. Where did this month even go? Spring is right around the corner, though, folks. Get pumped!

In the meantime, read on below for everything Bustle's editors were talking about Feb. 27:

Ryan Seacrest + The Oscars

If you thought the rollout of allegations from the #MeToo movement was finished — think again. On Monday, allegations surfaced in a Variety report that Ryan Seacrest had assaulted and harassed his former stylist, Suzie Hardy. (Seacrest has since denied the allegations in a statement from his attorney.) Despite the allegations, Seacrest is still slated to host E!'s Oscars pre-show, even though critics are calling for his replacement.

The 411: 52 women have been nominated for 2018 Oscars. Here's what you need to know about all of them — from Greta Gerwig to Rachel Morrison.

Khloé Kardashian + Baby Bump

Can you even believe it?! We're roughly one month away from the birth of another Kardashian angel. While vacationing in Japan, Khloé shared a series of Snapchat photos showing off her *adorable* bump and you need to see them. (Heads up: she'll be revealing the gender of the baby on KUWTK this Sunday!)

ICYMI: Can't get enough? Kim K posted the first photo of baby Chicago and it's seriously too cute.

Spice Girls + Royal Wedding

For weeks now, we've heard rumors about the royal wedding and rumors of a Spice Girls reunion. However, none of us could have predicted that these two worlds would be connected. Low and behold, in an interview, Mel B basically revealed that the Spice Girls are, in fact, performing at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding. WTF?! If you have any tips on how to snag an invite, please let me know...

OMG: Milo Ventimiglia shaved his mustache, and you're gonna be like, what?!

Emma González + The NRA

One of the most vocal survivors of the Parkland school shooting has made major headway this week in the fight for gun control legislation. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior has officially amassed more followers on Twitter than the NRA. Way to go, Emma — keep speaking out.

Hmm: Trump is apparently ramping up for the 2020 election. He's already appointed his campaign manager and he's got a big digital background.

What to Watch: Stranger Things star David Harbour makes his debut on Comedy Central's Drunk History tonight. Don't miss it.