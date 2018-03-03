Imagine, just for a moment, that you're in a group text with three of the stars from Friends. What would Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe have to offer you? Probably a lot. For their real-life counterparts, though, they don't have to wonder — they know. These Friends cast members are in the group text of your dreams, which is is something Courteney Cox recently revealed to Us Weekly. All together now, in a Janice voice: Oh. My. God. In extremely Monica fashion, too, she claimed that the group chat stressed her out. Not because her former costars (and eternal BFFs) Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are overwhelming. It's simply because she wants to be the best at texting. Of course, she does.

Kudrow and Cox told Us Weekly that a group text is legitimately the easiest way for the three pals to stay in touch these days. Cox joked,

“Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it’s too much pressure. I’m not into the group text chain. I really don’t like it!”

Kudrow reportedly jumped to her defense, admitting that day-to-day group text maintenance can be "a lot." Still, Cox wasn't done explaining that she feels pressure to "have something funny to say, and you say it, but then you send the text and they don’t get it," unintentionally revealing that she's truly Monica Geller to her core. Even celebrities can be stressed out about keeping up with their group text. Could that be any more of a relief?

It's honestly inspirational to hear that Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston are all in a group text together, nearly 15 years since Friends went off the air. It's encouraging, a testament to the staying power of female friendships. Further, it helps to enjoy the millionth rewatch of Friends. Just knowing that Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe are not just "on good terms," but regularly in touch to the point where they compete to impress each other is like a cozy blanket for your heart. Those friendships were real, and as meaningful to the stars as they were to you. Also, hearing the actors admit that group texts can prove stressful and full of one-upsmanship is so wonderful. It's so genuine. It's enough to make a Friends fan feel, to borrow a phrase from Phoebe, "all floopy".

Interestingly, the male costars did not get a mention. At all. Neither Cox nor Kudrow (Aniston was reportedly not present at the event) brought up former costars David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, or Matt LeBlanc. It's pretty great that there's a girls-only group chat for the Friends stars out there, and that Us Weekly seemingly didn't even ask if there's one with all six of them. Oh, to be inside that group chat. Can you imagine the GIFs Kudrow probably sends? Or Cox's neurotic jokes? What is it like to text Aniston, especially in the weeks since she announced her separation? Most people can only wonder —including, quite possibly, Ross, Chandler, and Joey.

While everyone else wishes they were able to pivot into a friendship with the women stars of Friends, much like unagi, it's only achievable for a select few. Now that the group text between Cox, Kudrow, and Aniston has been revealed, though, there are so many questions that still need answering. Who uses the most emoji? Which one is obsessed with Bitmoji, and why does it seem like it's probably Aniston? Who overuses the screen effects for iPhone, like "slam" or "echo"? Does the group chat have a name? Do the men have one of their own?

Please, dear stars of Friends. It's been so long without fresh Friends content. Reunion rumors are kickstarted every year, but fans have accepted that's not probably going to happen. So, please share a screenshot from the Friends group text on social media. Does that seem like something you can do? Does it?