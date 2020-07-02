We are officially in eclipse season, so it should come as no surprise that the upcoming July 2020 full moon is also a lunar eclipse (both the full and new moon of June were eclipses, so this marks the third ultra-powerful lunation in a row). This illuminating and change-inducing luminary takes place on none other than the fourth of July (or the wee hours of July 5, if you're on eastern time) — which, given everything currently going on right now (police violence, civil uprisings, the coronavirus pandemic), only makes this cosmic moment feel even more intense. Everyone will feel the power of this eclipse, but there are a few zodiac signs the July 2020 full moon will affect most.

Eclipses in astrology are all about realigning us with our fate, so they often bring swift and profound changes. When dealing with a full moon lunar eclipse in particular, as we are this weekend, we can expect new information or unexpected feelings to be brought to light, and can anticipate sudden endings and conclusions as chapters come to a climactic close (whether we're ready for them or not).

This luminary is taking place in the cardinal earth sign Capricorn (which is ruled by the stern and structure-obsessed planet Saturn), which deals with themes of power, authority, tradition, and the institution. "Full moons are natural periods of release and revelation, but a lunar eclipse in Saturn-ruled Capricorn is sure to pack some extra heat," astrologer Shawnte Cato tells Bustle. This could indicate an overall anti-establishment, foundation-shaking energy — on a societal level as well as a personal one.

If you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by the July 2020 full moon eclipse, you'll want to prepare yourself for the intensity to come — because for you, this year's fourth of July fireworks might be happening emotionally rather than literally.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the full moon blowing up your house of public recognition this weekend, you're stepping back to look at your current trajectory from an outsider's perspective. Do you like what you see, Aries? "Now is the time to look at the big picture you've painted over the last six months — and if its not pretty, throw it out," Cato says. "Realize that what you keep in your physical environment also holds court over your outer life and inner peace. If it doesn't feel good anymore, let it go." It's time to curate your life and refine your path in a way that both reflects who you are and projects the person you want to be. If the eclipse shows you cracks in the foundation of what you've built, be willing to start from scratch.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's usually easy for you to focus on the social and external world around you, but this weekend you're likely to be plunged deep into the darkest crevasses of your soul, forced to reckon with all sorts of issues. "Your boundaries are likely to be tested by circumstances that aren't totally within your realm of control, and it could affect your sense of determination and self-worth" Cato says. "Choose not to repress the past, because it always comes back around." Don't fear the things inside of you that cause you pain, Gemini. This eclipse might feel like falling apart on a cellular level, yes — but it will also serve as the catalyst for immense healing and rebirth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Even though we're consciously aware that community and connection is important to our wellness, it can be easy to get caught in a cycle of escapism, where we cut ourselves off from the expectations of the outside world. Try to resist the urge to escape reality now, Pisces. "This eclipse could make you feel the need to isolate, but don't get stuck inside," Cato says. "Do what you can to stay grounded by being more active outdoors. You could even take a quick trip to get out of your usual environment." If you're willing to force yourself out of your shell, you'll most certainly find the support you need to weather any challenges the eclipse may bring — even if it comes from an unexpected source.