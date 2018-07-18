Ever since Annabelle Neilson's death was reported on Monday, many have taken to social media to remember her. The Ladies of London cast has also honored Annabelle with beautiful tributes online. Despite the drama they all faced together on the show, they've clearly all moved past that. Plus, when tragedy strikes, petty arguments are minor in comparison to losing a loved one.

On Tuesday, Camila Neilson released a statement to E! News stating that Annabelle died on July 12 unexpectedly after a heart attack. "Very sadly, we have been informed today that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday," Camila's statement read. "It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain. My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle's close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration."

The London Metropolitan Police also informed Us Weekly they went to Annabelle's home on July 12 after receiving a phone call claiming a woman had reportedly been "found deceased at the location." The police told Us Weekly that Annabelle's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Annabelle only appeared in the first two seasons of Ladies of London, but still had a bond with many of the women. In November 2015, she announced her exit from the series with an Instagram reading, "Good buy [sic] to Ladies of London these are the ladies I love and are my real friends!" she wrote. "im blessed and greatfull [sic] to say fair well [sic]!! I wouldn’t say it’s been a ride, possibly a disappointment but we all make mistakes … See you on the other side out."

With that, here's how some of Annabelle's costars are remembering her.

Caroline Fleming

As you can see above, Caroline Fleming shared an absolutely touching message for her dear friend. Her words shine a light on the close relationship they had — and one Fleming cherished greatly. Part of her post reads, "I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for."

Caroline Stanbury

Next to a photo of Caroline Stanbury and Annabelle leaning against a car, Stanbury wrote, "Annabelle you were a star... loved by all who knew you ... we shared years of friendship and experiences, ups downs RIP [three heart emojis] never to be forgotten you were a beautiful soul."

Juliet Angus

Juliet Angus' tribute might really get to fans, especially since she reflects on how wonderful Annabelle was with her son, Truman. She wrote, "My heart deeply breaks as the little red bicycle you gave Truman from your MeMeMe’s [one of her children books] has sat in my living room for months to give back to you, a daily reminder of how much you loved children, and I cannot believe that I won’t ever now get the chance to."

Adela King

Adela King and Annabelle were never on Ladies of London together. Even though they only crossed paths only a few times, Annabelle must have made an amazing impression. As Adela wrote next to a stunning photo of Annabelle, "A Beautiful Soul who is now with her soulmate ..... the times I spent with you may have been few but your warmth, empathy and smile will be etched in my memory forever ..... rest in peace now darling and in the arms of angels."

Sophie Stanbury

Sophie Stanbury and Annabelle also weren't on the same seasons together, but that doesn't mean they didn't know each other or run in the same circles. "You will be very missed @annabelleneilson1 to happier times together that I shall always treasure and remember with such fondness, may you find peace with the angels," Sophie sweetly wrote next to a photo of herself, Annabelle, costar Julie Montagu, and makeup artist Luke Henderson, who also appeared on Ladies of London.

Caprice Bourret

Caprice Bourret left the show after Season 1, but she and Annabelle knew each other pretty well. On Tuesday, Caprice posted the same photo as Adela on Instagram and simply wrote, "I am so sad @annabelleneilson1 #rip."

Marissa Hermer

Finally, there is Marissa Hermer's tribute for Annabelle. In addition to sharing a photo of herself kissing her late friend on the cheek, she wrote, "oh darling Annabelle, wish I could go back to this moment and kiss and cuddle you again... - our paths crossed through a crazy adventure and even though you were way too rocknroll cool for this soccer mom, it was always love." She concluded the post, "How I will miss your cackle laugh, your magical spirit, and curling up for tea and natter... Rest In Peace beautiful girl. Love forever, your pink poodle x."

It's clear Annabelle touched the lives of many and will always be remembered for the beautiful spirit she was on screen and off.