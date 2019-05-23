The Lonely Island has gone Lemonade for their "visual poem" on Netflix with The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. While Beyoncé herself doesn't show up, the cameos in the Lonely Island's Netflix special will absolutely make fans of Andy Samberg's other projects happy. For the trio's latest endeavor, Samberg and Akiva Schaffer portray the "Bash Brothers" of '80s baseball — Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. And even if you aren't so well-versed in these former Oakland Athletics players, you'll be just fine following along to the Lonely Island's visual rap album — especially when it features such stellar cameos.

The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is chock full of '80s references with shoutouts to Steven Seagal, Madonna, Rambo, supermodel Kathy Ireland, and Michael J. Fox's Family Ties character Alex P. Keaton. Third Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone even pops up in the credits as a version of NFL quarterback Joe Montana. Within all these references to big hair, leggings, and steroid use are some great guest stars that help to make the music videos grand slams. Many of the actors have worked with Samberg on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Saturday Night Live before, but there are a few surprises. So no worries if you have no idea who the home-run-hitting Canseco and McGwire are because you'll recognize these stars in The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience.

Hannah Simone Netflix Hannah Simone of New Girl is a no-nonsense businesswoman who has zero interest in dating unsophisticated baseball players. And yes, you guys really should get rid of all your "fake Asian sh*t."

Jenny Slate Netflix Jenny Slate is Simone's coworker, and the Obvious Child star goes on an epically bad date with her former Saturday Night Live castmate Samberg.

Sia Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sia doesn't physically show her face (as she is wont to do) or even appear at all. But she does offer her singing voice on "Oakland Nights." And rather than a Maddie Ziegler fill-in to lip sync her part, the Lonely Island went with a glorious alternative ...

Sterling K. Brown Netflix The This Is Us star took over Sia duties to sing about "silk robes and kimonos." Brown, who once popped up as a perp on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, even channeled some Game of Thrones. Speaking of ... where was Samberg's 7 Days in Hell costar Kit Harington?

Jim O'Heir Netflix Jim O'Heir is a pro at getting disrespected thanks to his time as Jerry on Parks and Recreation and it's no different for him as a proprietor of puka shell necklaces in The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience.

Maya Rudolph Netflix Maya Rudolph and Samberg have joined forces plenty of times before, including in the Lonely Island's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and it's no different here with Rudolph leading the "Val Gals" for the song "IHOP Parking Lot."

Haim Netflix Haim sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana torment Samberg and Schaffer when they tell them to "shake that butt" in a song that sounds just a little bit different from their usual music.

Stephanie Beatriz Netflix Stephanie Beatriz couldn't pass on the opportunity to also antagonize her Brooklyn Nine-Nine costar in "IHOP Parking Lot."