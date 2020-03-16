The 2020 Met Gala is postponed due to Coronavirus concerns. Originally scheduled for the first Monday in May (May 4), the annual ball will be rescheduled but not completely canceled as of yet. The Museum sent out a press release on Thursday that stated that they would “temporarily close all three locations…to support New York City’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Since then, New York governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a statewide shut down of non-essential businesses and banned crowds over 50. It’s unclear when the museum will re-open, let alone be cleared to hold large gatherings like the Met Gala.

In a letter from the Editor on Vogue.com, Anna Wintour wrote, “One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time. Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled.”

