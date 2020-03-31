The Most Productive Work-From-Home Routine For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With the rise of the gig economy and the uptick of online jobs, working remotely has become much more commonplace in recent years than ever before. According to research from FlexJobs, 4.7 million people in the U.S. were working from home by the beginning of 2020 — and this number has only grown due to the social distancing measures put in place in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. Astrologically, it appears we may begin to see even more of a shift toward collaborative online work, as the planet of hard work and responsibility, Saturn, just entered Aquarius — which is the most futuristic and tech-savvy of the signs.

I've been working from home full time since 2016, and while remote work certainly has its perks (no office distractions, some extra snooze time in the morning, and the ability to cook during my lunch break, to name a few), it's not always easy to muster up the extra self-discipline that remote work requires.

Whether you're a seasoned remote employee or you're new to the trials and tribulations of working from home, developing a healthy work from home routine is key. And you can look to your zodiac sign to guide you toward the best tips and tricks to help keep you productive. Here's the best work from home routine for your zodiac sign.

Aries: Take Hourly Energy Breaks

Aries are known for their boundless energy — but if you're working from home, especially from a computer, it can be easy to get sedentary and find yourself sucked into your workflow, not having moved for hours. Workflow is great, but we need blood flow, too, so commit to getting up every hour and doing some stretches, jumping jacks, push-ups, or anything else that's quick, easy, and convenient within your space. Even 30 seconds to a minute of physical movement can help wake you up and revive your brain through the day.

Taurus: Make Your Work Space More Luxurious

Taureans are hard workers who never give up, but you can't be all work and no luxury — your sign is ruled by romantic Venus, after all. That said, give yourself some sensory stimulation during your workday using the power of aromatherapy. Try lighting a scented candle or setting a vase of fragrant fresh flowers out on your desk to make the workday more pleasant. You can also try diffusing essential oils for stress-relief or concentration for even more benefits.

Gemini: Stay Communicative

You're the chattiest sign of the bunch, Gemini, so if you're working independently all through your workday, inject a little human contact in wherever you can. If your job uses Google Hangouts or Slack, check in with coworkers here and there to bounce an idea off of them or just see how they're doing. Or, you can call a friend during your lunch break to catch up and break up the day with some social time.

Cancer: Try A Standing Desk

As tempting as in may be to pull your laptop into bed with you, Cancer, your bed should be reserved for sex and sleeping, not working. Even sitting at a desk all day can take a negative toll on your health — so switch things up by investing in a standing desk or even creating your own standing desk station. You'll be surprised by how much more energized you'll feel if you spend less time sitting throughout the day.

Leo: Get Fully Dressed For The Day

It's all too easy to remain in your pajamas and forego the hairbrush all day when you don't have to leave the house for work anymore — but for a glamorous sign like you, Leo, feeling rugged all day and not looking your best has the potential to take a toll on your confidence. Getting ready in the morning as if you're going out to work — yes, I mean showering and getting fully dressed — can do wonders for your self-esteem and help you feel more focused and professional, even if you're working from your living room.

Virgo: Get Some Fresh Air

Virgos are some of the hardest workers around, as you never leave a stone unturned or a detail unedited. But you can't forget that you're an earth sign, and nature is a hugely grounding force for you. Give yourself a fresh air break during the workday by taking a walk around the block during lunchtime. Even a few minutes of being outdoors, seeing some trees, and giving your eyes a break from the screen can make a world of difference in your day-to-day work. Prioritize some outdoor time, even if your work schedule is hectic.

Libra: Cute Up Your Work Space

Libras are aesthetic beings by nature, and the power of cuteness reigns over them. That said, for you, having cute office and desk supplies can make all the difference. Treat yourself to an upgrade of the items on your desk that you use most — a pretty new set of pens or notebooks, a cute new keyboard cover or mouse pad, a Himalayan salt lamp for your desk, or a fun and colorful planner. Being surrounded by beautiful things is bound to make you more productive — and help you feel more like yourself while working.

Scorpio: Use Your Self-Discipline To Stay Organized

Scorpios are one of the more self-disciplined and controlled of the zodiac signs, and these qualities are helpful when it comes to mastering the work-from-home lifestyle. Use your discipline to build the most success for yourself while working remotely — go the extra mile to stay focused, start and end work on time (even though it's easy to waver from this if you're at home), and hold yourself accountable for your work.

Sagittarius: Switch Up Your Working Environment

As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius loves spontaneity and mixing things up. So if you happen to be working in the same space that you live in, you're going to find yourself craving variety and getting bored easily — which you easily remedy by making sure to switch up the vibes in your workspace every so often. If your desk is feeling stale, trying working from your kitchen table for a few days or moving around some furniture to change up the scenery.

Capricorn: Maintain Strong Work Boundaries

You're known for being ultra-focused on your job, Capricorn — and working from home can sometimes mean a slippery slop when it comes to maintaining healthy work/life boundaries. It's easy to let yourself work late when there's nothing to pack up at the office, and your work is always just a few feet away — but that can lead to burnout. Set an alarm each day to remind you when your shift ends, and commit to ending work at that time and closing up your e-mail for the rest of the night. Giving yourself a break can help boost your productivity.

Aquarius: Try Binaural Beats To Stay Focused

As a social air sign, you love social connection, and working from home can get tough as you're usually on your own. But Aquarians are always game for trying an unusual and off-beat way of doing things, so if you're looking for some help concentrating and putting yourself in a work zone at home, look no further than binaural beats, which are frequencies your brain interprets as waves that can allegedly change your mood. You can find all sorts of free binaural-beat-based tracks, meditations, and more on YouTube or free streaming services, so dabble in the weirdness and see if it helps.

Pisces: Develop A Pre-Work Routine

You love to dream, Pisces, but set your alarm a little extra early each morning to give yourself time to focus on a self-care-oriented routine before work. It's so easy to just roll out of bed and flip open your laptop without giving yourself time to adjust to the day if you work from home — but that doesn't mean it's good for your mind. Take time out to sip your coffee, meditate, read, or otherwise wake up in a gentle way before hitting the grind.