The dream of the '90s is alive at Netflix. Knowing that one of its core subscriber groups is millennials who grew up in the decade, the streaming giant has zeroed in on the '90s in recent years with revivals like Fuller House and high-profile acquisitions like Friends. Now, among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week is one of the site's most exciting '90s reboots yet: the return of Nickelodeon icon Rocko's Modern Life in the form of a brand new movie.

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling is set to debut on Netflix on Aug. 9, and the new film promises to make Rocko's life a bit more modern as the very '90s wallaby is forced to adapt to our current era when he returns to O-Town after having spent the last two decades in outer space. The movie will definitely give you some major nostalgic feels as Rocko and his pals get back into their groove, but it will also make you realize just how long ago the '90s was. Sometimes it may seem like the decade was just yesterday, but once you see how different Rocko's new life is compared to his old "modern" one, you may start to feel a little old.

But don't let the ravages of time get you down! There's still plenty of other new stuff to watch on Netflix this week, all of which can be found below.

1. ‘Enter the Anime’ - Aug. 5 Netflix on YouTube This documentary takes a look at some of the creators of anime, one of Netflix's most ubiquitous genres.

2. ‘No Good Nick’: Part 2 - Aug. 5 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube This family sitcom, starring fellow Nick alum Melissa Joan Hart, is back for its second season.

3. ‘Screwball’ - Aug. 6 Greenwich Entertainment on YouTube The wild story of the baseball steroids scandal has never been told in such entertaining fashion.

4. ‘Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That’ - Aug. 6 Sebastian Maniscalco on YouTube The old school comedian returns to Netflix for a brand new stand up special.

5. ‘Dollar’ - Aug. 8 OfficialLY Trailers on YouTube Tensions run high in this new Middle Eastern drama series.

6. ‘Jane the Virgin’: Season 5 - Aug. 8 TV Promos on YouTube If you haven't yet caught the final season of the Gina Rodriguez-starring dramedy, now's your chance.

7. ‘Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer’ - Aug. 8 ClevverTV on YouTube This 2011 film adaptation of the popular children's book series will help you have a not bummer summer.

8. ‘The Naked Director’ - Aug. 8 Netflix on YouTube This new dramedy series chronicles the real life exploits of notorious Japanese porn director Toru Muranishi.

9. ‘Wu Assassins’ - Aug. 8 Netflix on YouTube This new martial arts superhero series should help fill the Daredevil-shaped hole in your Netflix account.

10. ‘Cable Girls’: Season 4 - Aug. 9 OfficialLY Trailers on YouTube This period piece out of Spain chronicles the lives of four women in 1920s Madrid who work as telephone operators.

11. ‘The Family’ - Aug. 9 Netflix on YouTube This documentary about a shadowy religious organization's influence on Washington will give you the willies.

12. ‘GLOW’: Season 3 - Aug. 9 Netflix on YouTube The acclaimed '80s wrestling comedy brings the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling back for season 3.

13. ‘The InBESTigators’ - Aug. 9 ABC ME on YouTube Fans of quirky comedies will enjoy this Australian series about a child detective agency.

14. ‘iZombie’: Season 5 - Aug. 9 TV Promos on YouTube The final season of this supernatural CW series just concluded on Aug. 1, but you can already catch it on Netflix.

15. ‘Sintonia’ - Aug. 9 Netflix on YouTube This Brazilian drama series follows the lives of three young people in São Paolo.

16. ‘Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales’ - Aug. 9 Spirit Riding Free on YouTube Netflix's spinoff series of the obscure 2002 animated film Spirit is still going strong.

17. ‘Tiny House Nation’: Volume 1 - Aug. 9 MNCVisionID on YouTube The tiny house movement is here to stay, as this reality series proves.