Over the past few years, Stranger Things and It have become massive hits on TV and in cinemas. Their combination of nostalgia, supernatural goings-on, and gifted child actors hit a sweet spot in pop culture. Now they're getting some competition because among the new shows and movies on Netflix this week is the original series I Am Not Okay with This, which combines elements of both It and Stranger Things to create something brand new.

The series stars It's Sophia Lillis as Sydney, a socially-awkward 17-year-old high schooler who begins to exhibit strange abilities. Namely, she possesses incredibly powerful telekinetic powers that she can't really control, and that often exhibit themselves when she's going through something emotionally. Lillis' It co-star Wyett Oleff, who played Stanley in the clown horror movies, also co-stars here... again playing a kid named Stan. The team behind Stranger Things is producing this series, and for good measure the new series is directed by Jonathan Entwhistle, who previously helmed fellow angsty teen dramedy The End of the F***ing World for Netflix. With this much talent coming together for the new series, I Am Not Okay with This seems certain to be Netflix's next big hit. But it won't be the site's only hit this week. Netflix is unloading a ton of new content over the next seven days, so take a look below to see the best of what's playing.

1. ‘Pete Davidson: Alive From New York’ - Feb. 25 Netflix on YouTube The SNL star whose life frequently ends up in the gossip pages debuts his first Netflix comedy special.

2. ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ - Feb. 26 Netflix on YouTube Here's your chance to get in on the ground floor of what could be Netflix's next sensation.

3. ‘The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez’ - Feb. 26 Netflix on YouTube Perhaps the most disturbing true crime docuseries Netflix has come up with yet, this series deals with the brutal murder of an eight-year-old boy.

4. ‘Altered Carbon’: Season 2 - Feb. 27 YouTube Avengers star Anthony Mackie takes over the lead role for the second season of this sci-fi series.

5. ‘Followers’: Season 1 - Feb. 27 Netflix on YouTube This new Japanese series follows a Tokyo woman who rises to fame on the back of a popular Instagram post.

6. ‘All the Bright Places’ - Feb. 28 Netflix on YouTube Elle Fanning stars in this new YA romance adaptation, based on the novel by Jennifer Niven.

7. ‘Queen Sono’: Season 1 - Feb. 28 Netflix on YouTube This new South African spy series is all about Sono, a black female african superspy in the vein of James Bond.

8. ‘Jerry Maguire’ - Feb. 29 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The '90s drama is ready to show you the money on Netflix.

9. ‘Corpse Bride’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tim Burton's charming and dark stop-motion animated film is ready to stream.

10. ‘Freedom Writers’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This Hilary Swank-starring drama is based on the real-life experiences of California high school teacher Erin Gruwell.

11. ‘Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past’ - March 1 Warner Bros. on YouTube If you prefer your rom-coms with a supernatural bent, then this 2009 movie is for you.

12. ‘GoodFellas’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the greatest films ever made turns 30-years-old this year, but still feels as fresh as ever.

13. ‘He's Just Not That Into You’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the most notable romantic comedies of this millennium arrives on Netflix this week.

14. ‘Hook’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube '90s kids rejoice! It's time to revisit this stranger-than-you-remember live-action Peter Pan adaptation.

15. ‘Hugo’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Martin Scorsese makes more than just gangster movies, as this gorgeous kids flick proves.

16. ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ - March 1 Movieclips on YouTube This animated martial arts sequel is just as fun as the original.

17. ‘Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Netflix also boasts the series starring Neil Patrick Harris, which means you can now compare his performance to Jim Carrey's in this film, all in the same app.

18. ‘Life As We Know It’ - March 1 Movieclips on YouTube Katherine Heigl's brief career as a rom-com leading lady included this 2010 affair.

19. ‘Richie Rich’ - March 1 Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube Outside of Home Alone, this '90s comedy may be the most famous film to star Macaulay Culkin.

20. ‘Space Jam’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Another '90s nostalgia bomb pits Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny against a team of aliens in a battle for intergalactic basketball supremacy.

21. ‘The Interview’ - March 1 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The movie that allegedly led to the infamous Sony email hack really isn't all that controversial.

22. ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, it's time to get busy living or get busy streaming.

23. ‘There Will Be Blood’ - March 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Daniel Day Lewis won the second of his record three Best Actor Oscars for his performance in this historical epic.