The New Movies & Shows On Netflix This Week Include A True Crime Series You're Gonna Be Obsessed With

Rejoice, Netflix subscribers, for your new true crime obsession is here. The new movies and shows on Netflix this week includes the true crime show you've been waiting for. Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist is a miniseries about a 2003 bank robbery, also known as the "pizza bomber heist," in which a pizza delivery man robbed a Pennsylvania bank with a bomb collar around his neck. The year-long investigation that followed the incident was full of wild twists and turns, and as such, the new show it the perfect thing to watch if you've already finished Wild Wild Country and need something new to sate your true crime-loving heart.

If, however, true crime isn't your thing, the week of May 7 is also bringing not one, but two new comedy specials to Netflix. One comes from comedian Ali Wong, following up her 2016 special Ali Wong: Baby Cobra with Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife. The other is from Hari Kondabolu, the comedian who might just change The Simpsons for good thanks to his documentary The Problem with Apu. The new stuff on Netflix this week ranges from the horrifically true to the hilariously funny, and that's not even looking at everything in between.

1 'Desolaton' — May 8 IFC Films on YouTube Looking for a reason to never hike ever again? Look no further than Desolation, a new horror movie putting a creepy spin on the "lost in the woods" genre. In Desolation, a mother and son end up pawns in a terrifying man's murderous game.

2 'Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives' — May 8 Netflix on YouTube Hari Kondabolu is breaking out from his reputation as the guy who called out The Simpsons on national television (and just might be looked at as the catalyst for a future change in the voice of Apu). His stand up special, Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives promises plenty of laughs and non-Simpsons content.

3 'Dirty Girl' — May 9 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The 2010 dramedy Dirty Girl is coming to Netflix this week. The movie follows the story of Danielle, a high school rebel who decides to run away with her friend, Clarke, in an effort to find the father she never knew. The film's 1987 setting makes for a lot of fun fashion and hair, plus an added shot of danger courtesy of a world without cell phones.

4 'Safe' — May 10 Netflix on YouTube Five years after the series finale of Dexter, star Michael C. Hall has returned to television, this time on Netflix, in their new original series, Safe. Hall plays Tom, a father who starts uncovering dark neighborhood secrets when his teenage daughter goes missing.

5 'Bill Nye Saves the World' Season 3 — May 11 Netflix on YouTube Bill Nye is back with another season of Bill Nye Saves the World. This season, every '90s kids' favorite scientist will cover climate change, and other scientific phenomenons with the help of celebrity guests, including Tyler the Creator.

6 'Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist' — May 11 Netflix on YouTube Produced by the same team that brought Netflix Wild Wild Country, Evil Genius promises to have viewers on the edge of their seats. True crime has never been so strange.

7 'Spirit Riding Free' Season 5 — May 11 Spirit Riding Free on YouTube The fifth season of Dreamworks' children's show Spirit Riding Free will follow Lucky as she goes on an adventure to join the circus. Of course, Lucky won't be alone in her adventures, taking along her trusty horse and her group of best friends for the ride.

8 'The Kissing Booth' — May 11 Netflix on YouTube Based on the yyoung adult novel of the same name, The Kissing Booth follows Elle Evans, a 16-year-old who has never been kissed, until she ends up in a complicated relationship with the hot guy she's had a crush on for years, who happens to be her best friend's older brother.

9 'The Who Was? Show' Season 1 — May 13 lillacrawford on Instagram Based on an educational book series, The Who Was? Show brings history to life through a group of enthusiastic young students who put together shows to teach others about famous figures like Albert Einstein and Amelia Earhart.