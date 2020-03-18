In just a few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. Many people are working remotely, just about everyone is practicing social distancing, and in nearly every state, citizens have been ordered to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are lots of new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is streaming a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The vast majority of the site's offerings this week consist of Netflix originals, so if you're looking for something you've never seen before, you're in luck. There are some original movies and documentaries, original series debuts, new seasons of current original series, comedy specials, and several international offerings. There are also a couple of older non-Netflix movies, Oscar-winners both, in case you're looking to step outside of the Netflix bubble for a bit.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below.

1. 'Middleditch & Schwartz' If you've been missing HBO's Silicon Valley since it ended its six-season run back in December, then you're in luck. Series star Thomas Middleditch performs improv in this new comedy special with his longtime scene-partner Ben Schwartz of Parks & Recreation and Sonic the Hedgehog fame. The duo have performed improv together for years at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, and they even performed at Carnegie Hall last year. Streaming April 21.

2. 'Absurd Planet' Nature documentaries are great, but let's face it, they can get a little stuffy. Enter this new nature series that highlights the silly and absurd aspects of the animal kingdom. The series features goofy voices and sarcastic narration from "Mother Nature" (actor Afi Ekulona), stripping all pretentiousness away from the nature documentary genre. Planet Earth this is not. Streaming April 22.

3. 'Circus Of Books' Netflix is pretty great at finding unique and unexpected stories and turning them into must-see TV (seriously, who could have expected Tiger King), and this documentary looks to be their next sensation. It's about the titular West Hollywood gay pornography store that was run for over three decades by an unassuming older Jewish couple. The doc comes from the owners' daughter, famed artist Rachel Mason, and is her directorial debut. It's also produced by Ryan Murphy. Streaming April 22.

Netflix on YouTube

4. 'Win The Wilderness' For most of the millennial generation, the traditional American dream of owning a home is just that: a dream. The generation's homeownership rate is 8% lower than that of Generation X or Baby Boomers when they were the same age, according to CNBC — and the numbers will likely get worse thanks to the unprecedented new recession. Your only shot at owning a house may be to win one on this new game show, which awards an Alaskan home to its winner. Streaming April 22.

5. 'After Life': Season 2 British comedian Ricky Gervais has retired from his gig as ultra-controversial Golden Globes host and is now starring in this slightly less-controversial sitcom, which debuts its second season this week. Gervais plays a man who decides to do and say whatever he wants with no regard for others following the death of his wife. Gervais, who co-created The Office, also created the series. Streaming April 24.

6. 'Extraction' The MCU was supposed to return to theaters in May with the premiere of the highly-anticipated Black Widow, but the coronavirus had other plans. It will now be fall at the earliest before we get a new MCU movie, but this action film about a mercenary rescuing a teenager may make the wait a little more bearable. It stars Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and was executive produced by Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Streaming April 24.

7. 'The Artist' Every few years, it seems that the Academy Award for Best Picture goes to a film that is almost immediately erased from everyone's collective consciousness. That happened in 2012 when this French silent film redux took home the top prize from an admittedly weak field. You probably haven't heard anyone mention The Artist since, but now's your chance to see what all the fuss was about eight years ago. Streaming April 25.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

8. 'Django Unchained' Speaking of Oscar-winners, and arguably examples that are a bit more memorable, here's this Quentin Tarantino number that was released the year after The Artist. The revenge Western earned five nominations at the Oscars, winning two for Best Supporting Actor for Christoph Waltz and Best Original Screenplay for Tarantino. It joins The Hateful Eight and Inglorious Basterds as part of a trio from the director that are currently streaming on Netflix. Streaming April 25.