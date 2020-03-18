In just a few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. People are being encouraged to work remotely, to "social distance" themselves from friends, and in a growing number of states, ordered to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are lots of new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is offering a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The site boasts a number of new original films, including some foreign gems. There are a couple of new documentaries that are sure to pique your interest as well, including one from director/narrator/executive producer Ellen Page. And then there's the return of Ozark. One of Netflix's most-underrated original series is back for its third season, with its dual Emmy-winning leads of Laura Linney and Jason Bateman still putting in excellent work on the drama.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about them below.

1. 'Curtiz' If you're a movie buff, then you've almost certainly watched the film Casablanca at some point. The 1942 classic is widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made, and one of the reasons for that was its relentless director, Michael Curtiz. This new film dramatizes the film's troubled production, and the lengths Curtiz went through to make the movie he wanted to make. Streaming March 25.

2. 'The Occupant' If you're a fan of the Oscar-winning Parasite (and who isn't, right?), then you'll probably dig this new Spanish thriller. It's about an advertising executive who loses his job, his family, and his home, and then becomes obsessed with the new tenants who live in his old house. He begins stalking them and incorporates himself into their lives, and that's when things start to get twisted. Streaming March 25.

3. 'Signs' No, this isn't the M. Night Shyamalan film, it's a new original crime series. The show comes from Poland, and it's about a new police chief who finds similarities between a recent murder and a cold-case from a decade earlier. Could it be the same killer? Put on your sleuthing hat and find out. Streaming March 25.

4. 'Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution ' Every fight for civil rights begins somewhere, and this inspiring new original documentary — produced by the Obamas — traces the origins of the disability rights movement to an early '70s summer camp for kids with disabilities. Streaming March 25.

5. 'Unorthodox' This new original series out of Germany follows a young Hasidic Jewish woman as she flees an upcoming arranged marriage in Brooklyn and heads to Berlin. There, she attempts to start a new life but finds that letting go of her past isn't so easy. Streaming March 26.

6. 'Killing Them Softly' Brad Pitt stars in one of his most underrated and thrilling roles in this film, playing a mob hitman who goes on the hunt after some inept crooks who robbed a mafia poker game. Crossing Pitt is never a good idea. Streaming March 27.

7. 'Ozark': Season 3 In the third season of this acclaimed drama, money launderers-on-the-run Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) begin to face off against each other as they each try and figure out their best path forward, adding another layer of conflict to the show's already-thrilling storyline. Streaming March 27.

8. 'There's Something in the Water' Ellen Page co-directs and narrates this documentary about environmental racism in Canada, where black and First Nations populations are more susceptible to water pollution. Anyone who has followed the Flint water crisis in Michigan will find some tragically familiar stories here. Streaming March 27.