In just a few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. Many people are working remotely, just about everyone is practicing social distancing, and in nearly every state, citizens have been ordered to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are lots of new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is offering a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The vast majority of the site's offerings this week consist of Netflix originals, so if you're looking for something you've never seen before, you're in luck. There are some original movies, original series debuts, new seasons of current original series, comedy specials, and a bunch of international offerings. There are also a handful of older non-Netflix movies for you to peruse in case you're looking to step outside of the Netflix bubble for a bit.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below.

1. 'The Innocence Files' If there's one genre that Netflix has really nailed it's the true crime genre. The site has churned out hit after hit, from Making a Murderer to the quarantine sensation Tiger King. Their next effort that's sure to take off in popularity is this limited series that profiles a number of wrongful convictions. In true Netflix true crime docuseries fashion, the series will highlight shady and negligent criminal justice practices that put innocent people behind bars. Streaming April 15.

2. 'Catfish' Turning ten years old this year, this documentary is best known for creating the term "catfishing," which has gone on to become one of the most recognized expressions of the social media age. In the film, which later spawned a popular MTV series of the same name, a man begins a romance with a woman on Facebook who isn't who she says she is. The story's veracity has been questioned, but it's still an intriguing journey. Streaming April 16.

3. 'Despicable Me' Before the Minions became insufferable and over-saturated mascots for Universal Studios, they were pretty funny and charming in this franchise-starter. Steve Carell plays the dastardly (yet hilarious) supervillain Gru, who comes up with a master plan to steal the moon. Helping him achieve his goal are his literal minions, but a trio of orphans causes him to change his evil ways. Streaming April 16.

4. 'Fauda': Season 3 It's tough for international series to resonate with an American audience on Netflix, but this Israeli action series has managed to do just that. With a profile in the New York Post leading into the new season, it's safe to say that this series about the never-ending Arab-Israeli has gotten some attention stateside. But given its controversial subject matter, not all of that attention has been positive. Streaming April 16.

5. 'Hail, Caesar!' The Coen Brothers are some of the most celebrated filmmakers in history. The pair have won multiple Oscars and a Palme d'Or, and virtually every film they release causes critics to fawn all over them. This film, their second most recent, is no exception. A story about a kidnapping set in 1950s Hollywood, the comedy caper boasts a stacked cast that includes George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Jonah Hill, Josh Brolin, and Channing Tatum. Streaming April 16.

6. 'Too Hot to Handle': Season 1 At first glance, this new reality series looks like any of the other dating-related series that have prospered over the past decade-and-a-half. A group of very attractive men and women are sent to a tropical retreat to live together, and sexual tensions run rampant. But what makes this series different is the rule that no sexual activity of any kind — not even kissing — is allowed on the show, forcing the contestants to actually get to know one another. Streaming April 17.

7. '#blackAF': Season 1 If you've missed seeing Rashida Jones on a sitcom since her days as Ann Perkins on Parks & Recreation came to an end, then your long personal nightmare is over. Jones co-stars in this new single-camera comedy from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who stars as a fictional version of himself. Jones plays Barris' wife as the pair navigate what it's like to be black and rich in today's Hollywood. Streaming April 17.

8. 'Cooked with Cannabis': Season 1 If you're tired of the same old cooking reality shows that use the same identical formats over and over again, then this new series has the recipe to cure your boredom. In it, chefs create high-end cuisine that's infused with marijuana, and it doesn't just have to taste good — it also has to get their judges high. The Great British Baking Show it is not. Streaming April 20.