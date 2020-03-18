The coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. Many people are working remotely, just about everyone is practicing social distancing, and in nearly every state, citizens have been ordered to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are several new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is streaming a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The vast majority of the site's offerings this week consist of Netflix originals, so if you're looking for something you've never seen before, you're in luck. There are some original movies, a few returning original series, a couple of international offerings, and even an interactive special sitcom episode. There are also a handful of non-Netflix movies and series in case you find yourself wanting to step outside of the Netflix bubble for a bit.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below.

1. 'Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics' With marijuana gaining mainstream acceptance in many parts of the United States, it's now time to turn our attention to the next illegal drug category that could potentially become legal in some jurisdictions: psychedelics. In this new documentary, celebrities like Sting, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll, A$AP Rocky, and more share their own experiences with psychedelic drugs — both good and bad. Streaming May 11.

2. 'Trial By Media' Netflix is of course no stranger to the true crime genre. This is the network that brought us Making a Murderer, Amanda Knox, and Tiger King, after all. But this new docuseries puts a different twist on the category by focusing on the effect that media coverage has on high-profile criminal cases, with six different trials covered in the first season. Streaming May 11.

3. 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend' It's been over a year since Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt called it quits after four seasons, but now the show is back in a most unusual way. Kimmy vs. The Reverend is an interactive special, meaning that you, the viewer, have control over the story. Netflix has tried this before with the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch, but now they're putting the formula to use in a comedy with characters you already know. The special will include appearances from many of the show's most popular stars like Tituss Burgess, Jon Hamm, Jane Krakowski, and more. Streaming May 12.

4. 'The Wrong Missy' This comedy film is the latest project from Netflix's ongoing production deal with Adam Sandler. The plot about a man (David Spade) who accidentally invites an abrasive woman on a romantic corporate retreat instead of his dream girl is admittedly pretty regressive, but the film does offer a prime comedic showcase for Lauren Lapkus. The hilarious actor deserves more starring roles, and hopefully this movie helps her get some. Streaming May 13.

5. 'Riverdale': Season 4 The hot CW teen drama that's based on the ancient Archie line of comic books just concluded its latest season on May 6, and it's already making its way to Netflix this week. So if you're a cord-cutter who has been waiting to discover the latest exploits of Archie, Veronica, and Betty, now's your chance to catch up. Streaming May 14.

6. 'District 9' One of the best sci-fi films of this century is headed to Netflix. In this 2009 movie from director Neill Blomkamp, his debut feature, a group of space aliens live as an ostracized group of immigrants in a South African camp. The movie is a not-so-subtle commentary on South Africa's previous policy of apartheid, and it's an eye-opening and wildly inventive watch. Streaming May 15.

7. 'She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power': Season 5 By pretty much all accounts, this reboot of the '80s He-Man spinoff has far surpassed its predecessor. Now entering its final season, the show has already set a new standard for children's programming when it comes to feminism, diversity, intersectionality, and LGBT representation. She-Ra and company have made a big impact on pop culture, and you can bet they've got something special up their sleeve for the conclusion. Streaming May 15.

8. 'Magic For Humans': Season 3 If you're tired of the same old magician TV shows, then buckle up because this magician show is one wild ride! Jokes aside, Magic for Humans does actually offer a pretty interesting take on the street magic format. Magician and comedian Justin Willman presents magic in a unique, approachable, and hilarious way that is always good-natured and entertaining. Streaming May 15.